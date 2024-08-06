Parksville, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company"), Vancouver's award-winning bakery, is thrilled to announce its 9th location in expanding to Parksville, BC, in an exciting collaboration with the Evergreen Hospitality Group. The new bakery and cafe located inside the iconic Paradise Fun Park, which launched on June 1st, brings Purebread's renowned array of freshly baked goods to the local community, along with a new offering of delicious artisanal ice cream perfect for the summer season.

"We are thrilled to bring Purebread to Parksville and to partner with the Evergreen Hospitality Group," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread. "This collaboration enables us to share our beloved bakery treats and our new ice cream offerings with an even wider audience. With this being our second opening in Q1 of fiscal 2025, it highlights our ability to expand quickly, and beyond the Lower Mainland, continuing to support our rapid growth plans. We look forward to becoming a part of the Parksville community and sharing our passion for quality baked goods and coffee."

Parksville, a top-rated resort town, renowned for its beautiful beaches and vibrant community, aligns perfectly with Purebread's vision of growth in vacation destinations. The serene seaside town offers an ideal setting for both locals and visitors to indulge in Purebread's delectable offerings. This expansion underscores our commitment to bringing quality baked goods to beloved vacation spots, enhancing the experience for all visitors.

The new Purebread location offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with a seaside view where customers can enjoy a wide variety of baked goods made from scratch daily. From classic favorites to unique seasonal offerings, there is something for everyone at Purebread.

Purebread's expansion to Parksville underscores our ongoing dedication to growth and community engagement. We are grateful for the support of our loyal customers and look forward to continuing to share our passion for baking with new and existing fans.

For more information about Purebread and our new Parksville location, please visit www.purebread.ca.

About Purebread: Purebread Brands Inc. is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Purebread is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit www. purebreadbrands.com .

About Evergreen Hospitality Group: Evergreen Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality company known for its exceptional service and commitment to creating memorable experiences for guests. Partnering with Purebread, Evergreen Hospitality Group continues to enhance its offerings by bringing high-quality, artisanal baked goods to its locations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, expansion and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made (and the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements) are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements referenced herein will prove to be accurate.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates should change, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect results is included in the documents that may be filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent MD&A, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

