Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the drilling Hole BM-24-03 or Hole No.3 at the Boston Mine, Masivo's high-grade gold, silver and copper project in "Elko County" in the State of Nevada.

The objective of Hole BM-24-03 or Hole No.3 is targeting the down dip extension of High-grade ore described in historic reports (Shaft at 90 foot level).

The drill core of hole BM-24-02 or Hole No.2 was successfully delivered to the certified lab to get analyzed, the company expects results within six weeks.

"Hole No.2 showed us continuous visible high mineralization in the core, allowing us to extend the hole 100 feet beyond the expected depth, this is what allowed us to extend the target depth 3 times, we are very excited to get results back from the lab in a few weeks," commented David Coburn, President & CEO.

