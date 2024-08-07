

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug maker, cut its guidance for the fiscal year 2024.



Annual adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between 15 million euros and 35 million euros, representing a mid-double-digit percentage reduction compared to the previous mid-double-digit percentage growth. In 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was 66.4 million euros.



For the current fiscal year, the company expects revenues to be between 790 million euros and 820 million euros, reflecting a low to mid-single-digit percentage growth compared to the previous low double-digit percentage growth. In 2023, revenues were 781.4 million million euros.



Evotec noted that it will release its detailed results for the first half year 2024 on 14 August.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX