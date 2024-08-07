Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
07.08.24
08:46 Uhr
115,20 Euro
-3,70
-3,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,92115,4808:48
115,06115,6208:48
NOVO NORDISK
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S115,20-3,11 %
