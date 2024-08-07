

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK) has revised up its annual earnings outlook.



It cited continued supply chain disruptions due to the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden situation and the robust container demand triggering an increased container volume growth outlook of 4 percent to 6 percent from previously expected towards the upper end of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.



For the full year, the company now expects underlying EBIT of $3 billion to $5 billion, higher than the earlier outlook of $1 billion to $3 billion. Underlying EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $9 billion to $11 billion against the earlier guidance of $7 billion to $9 billion.



Maersk also anticipates capital expenditure of 10 billion to $11 billion, compared with its earlier view of $9 billion to $10 billion.



Q2 Results:



A.P. Moller-Maersk released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $798 million, or $51 per share. This compares with $1.453 billion, or $85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $12.771 billion from $12.988 billion last year.



A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $798 Mln. vs. $1.453 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $51 vs. $85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.771 Bln vs. $12.988 Bln last year.



