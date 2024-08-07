

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRTAF.PK, FRAGF.PK), Wednesday reported EBITDA of 252.2 million euros for the first half of the year, compared to last year's 255.2 million euros, primarily due to the temporary increase in investments in waipu.tv's brand awareness.



Revenue for the period rose by 3.3 percent, to 1.198 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros in previous year, driven by strong growth in postpaid customer base.



Number of total subscribers increased to 9.808 million from 9.493 million last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects EBITDA of 495-515 million euros for the fiscal year 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX