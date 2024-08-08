Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
07.08.24
08:15 Uhr
0,329 Euro
+0,009
+2,88 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3170,32507.08.
0,3130,32707.08.
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2024 06:26 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 China-France Tour Paris Grand Show: GAC Motor Defines Chinese Luxury

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / The 2024 China-France Tour, spanning the Eurasian continent, has successfully reached its destination in Paris. The prestigious companion brand GAC Motor, with its M8 model, provided full escort throughout the journey, retracing the century-old Peking-to-Paris rally route and joining the grand event of the Paris Olympics.

When China's top luxury MPV meets a global top-tier event, the world witnesses the allure of Chinese luxury. The M8 dazzled the local populace at the grand show of Château de Rheinweiler with its concept of "Chinese Luxury." People were highly intrigued by its intelligent driving assistance, comfort, quietness, and ultra-long endurance, eagerly taking turns to test drive the vehicle.

M8 could be seen driving through the streets and alleys of Paris, under the Eiffel Tower, along the Seine River, and beside the Palace of Versailles. Its comfortable and quiet driving environment ensured an immersive sightseeing experience without interruptions. The excellent performance of its ultra-long endurance eliminated any range anxiety, allowing for spontaneous travel at any time. Even unfamiliar foreign roads posed no problem, as the Level II intelligent driving assistance system handled everything with ease.

The sparks of cultural collision between East and West also spread to the China-France high-end business exchange salon, which brought together designers and experts from both countries for in-depth discussions on new-era automotive concepts. M8 unveiled the secrets behind its legendary success in China's high-end MPV market, providing unlimited inspiration and insights for the journey of Chinese automobile brands towards becoming a leading automotive nation.

Paris, considered the birthplace of the modern Olympic movement, was once a destination out of reach for China a century ago. The once disregarded dreams of sports and the regret of not being able to compete are no longer. Similar to the Chinese athletes, GAC Motor consistently demonstrates growing confidence and accomplishments, shining brightly in their respective industries and bringing pride to the nation.

Name: Wang Mingshuo
Email: wangms@gacmotor.com
Phone: +86 15726679318

SOURCE: GAC MOTOR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.