Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Non-Executive Director Appointment

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

8 August 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Linda Ventresca as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 7 August 2024.

Linda Ventresca is an experienced senior leader in the insurance industry having worked at AXIS Capital from 2003 to 2023. She most recently served as Head of Digital at AXIS Capital and previously held a number of leadership roles at AXIS, including Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations and served as a director of Axis Reinsurance Company. She joined AXIS Capital from MMC Capital (predecessor firm to Stone Point Capital) where she was a private equity investment associate closely involved in the formation of AXIS Capital.

Ms. Ventresca commenced her career as an analyst in the financial institutions investment banking operations of UBS Securities, LLC and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She has served as a director on a number of boards and in an advisory capacity, with a focus in the insurance sector. Ms. Ventresca is a member of the board of Velocity Holdco., LLC, the holding company of a managing general agency/carrier hybrid specializing in excess and surplus lines insurance for the US property market. She holds an M.B.A from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Philip Broadley, Lancashire's Chair, said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Linda as a Non-Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited. Linda brings first-hand knowledge of the US and international insurance and reinsurance markets. Her experience will complement the Lancashire Board, support Alex Maloney and our leadership team and help enrich strategic discussions and oversight of Group performance at this exciting time for our business."

Lancashire has been notified that there are no further details required to be disclosed with respect to Ms Ventresca's appointment pursuant to paragraph 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited Christopher Head +44 20 7264 4145 chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066 jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00am BST on 8 August 2024.

