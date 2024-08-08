

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Naspers and Prosus have announced that Basil Sgourdos will retire as Group Chief Financial Officer and financial director of both companies, effective 30 November 2024, after 29 years of exceptional leadership and service.



The companies noted that the human resources and remuneration committees and nomination committees will begin the process to secure a suitably qualified successor to assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer.



