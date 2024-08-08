Das Instrument P93 CA36468M1005 GAMELANCER MEDIA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2024

The instrument P93 CA36468M1005 GAMELANCER MEDIA CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2024



Das Instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2024

The instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2024



Das Instrument MIGA US5949724083 MICROSTRATEG.A NEW DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2024

The instrument MIGA US5949724083 MICROSTRATEG.A NEW DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2024



Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2024

The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2024



Das Instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2024

The instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2024