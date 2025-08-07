Das Instrument 3DH AU000000DHG9 DOMAIN HLDGS AUSTR. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument 3DH AU000000DHG9 DOMAIN HLDGS AUSTR. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument 0VVB US92556H2067 PARAMOUNT GLOB. B DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument 0VVB US92556H2067 PARAMOUNT GLOB. B DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument N04 US67022C2052 NUCANA SP.ADR 25/ LS-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument N04 US67022C2052 NUCANA SP.ADR 25/ LS-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument 0VV US92556H1077 PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument 0VV US92556H1077 PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument OX0 SE0016799068 BEAMMWAVE AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument OX0 SE0016799068 BEAMMWAVE AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument CHC1 AU0000HCHAX9 HOT CHILI LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025The instrument CHC1 AU0000HCHAX9 HOT CHILI LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.08.2025Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025Das Instrument 5WZ KYG8955R1011 TOMO HOLDINGS LTD HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.08.2025The instrument 5WZ KYG8955R1011 TOMO HOLDINGS LTD HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.08.2025