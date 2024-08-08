

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, Thursday reported sales of 3.815 billion euros for the first half, 33 percent higher than 2.861 billion euros in the comparable period last year.



Sales in Vehicle Systems increased 28 percent year-on-year to 1.3 billion euros; Weapon and Ammunition sales grew 93 percent to 1.054 billion euros; Electronic Solutions sales rose 28 percent to 647 million euros, while sales in Power Systems was 1.056 billion euros, slightly above the previous-year's figure of 1.026 billion euros.



Operating result was 404 million euros, up 91 percent from 212 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share from ongoing operations improved in the first half to 4.21 euros from the previous year's 2.53 euros.



Compared to the first half of the previous year, the value of Rheinmetall Nomination more than doubled in the first half rising to 15.376 billion euros form 7.192 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2024 sales to be around 10 billion euros.



