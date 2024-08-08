

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK), a German mass media company, on Thursday recorded a surge in adjusted income for the second-quarter, reflecting increased revenue, driven by higher revenue from the Entertainment segment as well as continued positive trend in the Commerce and Ventures segment.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the second-quarter, the company posted adjusted income of 25 million euros, higher than 4 million euros, reported for the same period last year.



Excluding items, EBITDA stood at 91 million euros, compared with previous year's 79 million euros.



Revenue was 907 million euros, up from 868 million euros in 2023.



External revenues in the Entertainment segment stood at 612 million euros as against 592 million euros a year ago. In the Commerce and Ventures segment, external revenues increased to 197 million euros from previous year's 169 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group still expects an adjusted EBITDA of 575 million euros, with a variance of plus or minus 50 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1 continues to aim annual revenue of around 3.95 billion with a variance of plus or minus 150 million euros.



