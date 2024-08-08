

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, Thursday posted profit before tax of $213.6 million for the first half, higher than $167.2 million in the same period last year.



Net profit increased to $200.8 million or $0.82 per share from $159.2 million or $0.66 per share a year ago.



Insurance revenue grew to $854.1 million from $720.9 million in the previous year.



Gross premium written increased 8.3 percent year-on-year to $1.282 billion.



