Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), is proud to announce the results of a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study which reveals substantial financial benefits for organizations implementing Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM).

The TEI study meticulously analyzed the financial impact SCM has on organizations and determined an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 243%, with a net present value (NPV) of $3.39 million over three years, with a payback period of less than six months. These figures underscore SCM's robust capability to drive cost savings and enhance operational efficiency for enterprises of all sizes.

The study revealed that organizations using SCM experienced significant cost reductions across various areas. Legacy solution costs were reduced by $119,000 over three years, provisioning labor costs dropped by $1.3 million, and renewal labor costs decreased by $965,000. Furthermore, the reduction in outage costs amounted to $2.4 million over the same period.

The study, which included interviews with five Sectigo customers, illustrated that before implementing SCM, organizations faced significant challenges such as manual and fragmented certificate management processes, frequent service outages, and high operational costs. SCM's automated workflows and centralized control have substantially mitigated these issues, resulting in decreased certificate-related outages, enhanced compliance with security policies, and overall improved operational efficiency.

"The implementation of Sectigo's certificate management solutions not only streamline our customer's processes but also significantly reduce their overall operational costs. This Forrester's study confirms that SCM is a comprehensive and scalable solution for certificate lifecycle management, addressing the critical need for automation in an increasingly complex digital landscape," stated Trey McCall, SVP, Global Enterprise Sales Marketing at Sectigo. "As digital certificate renewals become more frequent and the demand for effective CLM solutions rises, Sectigo remains at the forefront, ensuring organizations can manage their cryptographic assets with ease and efficiency."

"Our organization lacked automation in certificate management, which led to inefficiencies and a higher potential for mistakes," Principle, Global Cybersecurity Services, Financial Services Insurance.

