Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Daikichiro Kobayashi), a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, and hematology, announced today that it has established a new office in the Boston area, USA, and is initiating venture investments in the life science and healthcare fields. Through its investment activities, Meiji Seika Pharma aims to discover and develop cutting-edge therapies and contribute to solving unmet medical needs of patients worldwide, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and global health.

Meiji Seika Pharma was founded in 1916, started pharmaceutical business in 1946, and has grown to be a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company. The company has been at the forefront of research and development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases. In December 2023, Meiji Seika Pharma obtained the world's first marketing approval for a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 (Kostaive). In addition to its focus on infectious diseases area, Meiji Seika Pharma is dedicated to drug discovery and development in hematology and oncology. The company has developed and launched a selective ROCK2 inhibitor (belumosudil mesilate) for the treatment of chronic GVHD, and an HDAC inhibitor (tucidinostat) for ATLL and PTCL in Japan. As a fully integrated pharmaceutical company, it has over 5,500 employees worldwide.

Meiji Seika Pharma will expand its presence in the Boston area by opening a new office and explore venture investments at the center of innovation. Located at CIC Cambridge (One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142), the new office will act as a strategic hub, fostering investment opportunities that align with the Meiji Seika Pharma's current vision for growth and innovation. Meiji Seika Pharma will initiate investments in startups and venture capital firms that focus on drug discovery and innovative platform technology. The office is organized as part of Meiji Pharma USA Inc., a subsidiary of Meiji Seika Pharma.

"We are pleased to deepen our expertise in infectious diseases area as well as other focus areas," said Mr. Daikichiro Kobayashi, President and Representative Director of Meiji Seika Pharma. "Our Boston office will facilitate collaboration with pioneering bioventures and startups, furthering our mission to develop innovative solutions such as groundbreaking therapeutics and beyond the pills."

Meiji Seika Pharma's challenges into these innovative approaches show its commitment to addressing critical health challenges and improving patient outcomes on a global scale. By leveraging the Boston area's dynamic ecosystem, the company aims to accelerate its research and development efforts and bring breakthrough therapies to global market.

