Optimum Consultancy Services: Exciting New Partnership: Optimum and Qlik Join Forces to Transform Data Analytics for Clients

With Seamless Data Integration and Cutting-Edge Visualization, This Partnership Will Drive Business Growth and Empower Data-Driven Decisions for Businesses of All Sizes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Optimum Consultancy Services, a leader in IT consulting that specializes in data, business intelligence (BI), and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Qlik®, a renowned leader in data integration and data analytics solutions.

This partnership is set to transform the way businesses leverage data for strategic decision-making. Through this collaboration, Optimum will integrate Qlik's cutting-edge BI tools and data integration solutions into its service offerings. This includes the powerful Qlik Sense® platform, known for its associative analytics engine and sophisticated AI, and Qlik's comprehensive data integration and quality solution, Qlik Talend® Cloud.

Qlik Sense® will enable Optimum's clients to unlock powerful insights from their data, enhancing decision-making processes with interactive dashboards, fully interactive analytics apps, and beautiful reports that are accessible on any device. Additionally, the partnership will leverage Qlik's data integration and quality to ensure that data is not only seamlessly integrated but also maintained with the highest quality and integrity. This means clients can trust the data at their fingertips, making it easier to achieve compliance with data regulations and standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Qlik to enhance our clients' data integration and analytics capabilities," says Nooshin Yazhari, President and CEO of Optimum. "This partnership not only enhances our BI and AI offerings but also strengthens our data integration and quality services, ensuring our clients have access to the best tools in the industry. We are confident that our partnership with Qlik will unlock new opportunities for our clients and drive growth for their businesses."

Benefits for Clients:

Enhanced Data Capabilities: Clients will benefit from a seamless blend of Optimum's expertise and Qlik's technological prowess, leading to enhanced capabilities in data processing, analytics, and decision-making.

Streamlined Operations: With improved data integration and quality, businesses can streamline their operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

Competitive Advantage: By leveraging real-time data insights and forecasts, businesses can stay ahead of market trends and make informed strategic decisions that provide a competitive edge.

Scalability: The solutions provided are scalable, ensuring that as a business grows, its data solutions can grow with it without performance loss.

This strategic partnership is effective immediately, and Optimum is ready to assist businesses in implementing these powerful solutions to harness the full potential of their data.

For more information about Optimum's partnership with Qlik, please visit our Qlik offerings page or contact us at 713.505.0300 | info@optimumcs.com.

About Optimum

Optimum Consultancy Services, based in Houston, Texas, is a leading IT consulting firm focused on delivering top-tier data and business intelligence solutions. Specializing in integrating and optimizing complex data environments, Optimum leverages cutting-edge technologies, such as Qlik, to empower clients with actionable insights and tailored analytics strategies. As a trusted advisor in the IT sector, Optimum partners with industry-leading software providers to enhance its service offerings, ensuring clients receive comprehensive, state-of-the-art support that drives significant business outcomes. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, Optimum continually strives to transform the data capabilities of its clients nationwide.

Learn more at www.optimumcs.com.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML solutions, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

