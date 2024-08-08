Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
08.08.24
08:04 Uhr
0,905 Euro
+0,010
+1,12 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
08.08.2024 16:37 Uhr
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 
8 August 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to 
announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were 
approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 
 
                                  % of Votes   % of       % of  Votes 
       Resolution                Votes for  votes against  votes Votes total ISC  withheld** 
                                  cast       cast       voted* 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
       To receive and adopt the Company's 
1       report and accounts for the financial  119,494,619 99.6% 420,842  0.4% 119,915,461 27.2% 631,675 
       year ended 31 March 2024 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration  119,617,202 99.3% 887,556  0.7% 120,504,758 27.3% 42,378 
       report for the year ended 31 March 2024 
3       To re-elect David MacLellan as a     103,986,142 86.3% 16,539,207 13.7% 120,525,349 27.3% 21,787 
       director 
4       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director   114,876,483 95.3% 5,650,866 4.7% 120,527,349 27.3% 19,787 
5       To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director 114,827,428 95.3% 5,697,921 4.7% 120,525,349 27.3% 21,787 
6       To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director 114,827,428 95.3% 5,697,921 4.7% 120,525,349 27.3% 21,787 
7       To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director  98,524,461 81.7% 22,000,888 18.3% 120,525,349 27.3% 21,787 
8       To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a   90,765,247 75.3% 29,762,102 24.7% 120,527,349 27.3% 19,787 
       director 
9       To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to 119,605,017 99.6% 485,078  0.4% 120,090,095 27.2% 457,041 
       the Company 
10      To authorise the directors to agree and 119,699,112 99.6% 438,023  0.4% 120,137,135 27.3% 410,001 
       fix the auditor's remuneration 
       To grant the directors' authority to 
11      allot ordinary shares in the capital of 115,455,812 96.1% 4,646,783 3.9% 120,102,595 27.2% 444,541 
       the Company 
       To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 
12      on the allotment of ordinary shares in  119,555,044 99.5% 570,091  0.5% 120,125,135 27.3% 422,001 
       the capital of the Company 
       To further disapply the statutory 
13      pre-emption rights on the allotment of  117,718,393 98.0% 2,412,128 2.0% 120,130,521 27.3% 416,615 
       Ordinary Shares 
       To authorise the Company to make market 
14      purchases of ordinary shares of GBP0.01  119,612,284 99.6% 425,852  0.4% 120,038,136 27.2% 509,000 
       each in the capital of the Company 
       That a general meeting, other than an 
15      annual general meeting, may be called on 113,326,204 94.4% 6,776,391 5.6% 120,102,595 27.2% 444,541 
       not less than 14 clear days' notice

* Based on total ISC of 440,850,398 as at 7 August 2024.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Significant votes against

The votes received against Resolution 8 to re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director of the Company represented 24.7% (2023: 23.7%) of votes cast but represented only 6.8% (2023: 5.8%) of total shareholders.

Feedback from shareholders in 2023 identified that votes against Elizabeth's re-election were primarily a result of perceived 'over-boarding' due to her roles as Chair of Nichols plc and Non-Executive Director of Dalata Hotel Group plc and McBride plc, all of which she continues to hold.

The Company complies with the Association of Investment Companies' Corporate Governance Code, where Principle H recommends non-executive directors have sufficient time to discharge their Board responsibilities. Elizabeth's Directorships of listed companies are also within the number of 'mandates' permitted by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment solutions to leading institutional investors, which supported all AGM resolutions.

Votes against Elizabeth's re-election were primarily from institutional shareholders applying stricter internal voting policies than ISS by allowing fewer 'mandates', and their voting policies do not acknowledge the generally lower time commitments as Directors of investment companies or companies of a relatively small size.

The Company's Nominations Committee is pleased with Elizabeth's contribution and responsiveness to the demands of being a Director of the Company, and believes additional roles offer Directors helpful insight and experience which benefits the Boards on which they sit. The Nominations Committee does therefore not intend to ask Elizabeth to reduce her additional roles.

Where possible the Board, assisted by the Company's broker, will continue to consult with shareholders to reiterate this position and seek further feedback and will report within six months of this AGM.

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  339511 
EQS News ID:  1964331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964331&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
