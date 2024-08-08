Prysmian Announces U.S. Industrial Specialties Sales Agencies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, is pleased to announce our new combination of best-in-class sales representation for the U.S. Industrial Specialties market with the following agencies:
CC Pierce: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
DCI Sales: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, E. Wisconsin,
EMS Partners: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri
Engineer Sales Industrial: Florida (excluding Panhandle)
Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley
ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Las Vegas), Eastern Wyoming
Ewing Foley: Alaska, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Northern California, Nevada (excluding SW Nevada), Montana
Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle
JAG Electrical Sales: Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia
McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico
Electrical Sales Associates: Maryland, DC, Virginia
Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii
Power Corp. - Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, Mississippi
Power Corp. - Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee
RC Childs Company: Ohio
RCR Associates: New York Metro, Northern New Jersey
Vincent-Angel, Inc.: North Carolina, South Carolina
These representatives cover a wide range of Specialty products in their respective territories, however Prysmian's Industrial Specialties also services some niche markets with unique representation within a vertical market. Those agents are:
Brandel Stephens: Defense in the Southeast U.S.
Communication Marketing Systems: Railway Transit in the Western U.S. excluding N. California
Interface: Military Assemblies in the U.S.
Precision Irrigation AG: Irrigation Agriculture
For additional questions, please contact Prysmian's Industrial Specialties department at +1-859-572-8000.
Prysmian North America
Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 locations across North America and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.
Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.
