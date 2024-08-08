Prysmian Announces U.S. Industrial Specialties Sales Agencies

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, is pleased to announce our new combination of best-in-class sales representation for the U.S. Industrial Specialties market with the following agencies:

CC Pierce: New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island

DCI Sales: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, E. Wisconsin,

EMS Partners: Minnesota, West Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri

Engineer Sales Industrial: Florida (excluding Panhandle)

Enhanced Electrical Sales: South Texas, Houston Metropolitan & Valley

ESP (Electrical Specified Products): Colorado, Southwest Nevada (Las Vegas), Eastern Wyoming

Ewing Foley: Alaska, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Northern California, Nevada (excluding SW Nevada), Montana

Gorin-Cockrell-Decker (GCD): Alabama, Georgia, Florida Panhandle

JAG Electrical Sales: Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia

McCreary Sales: Texas (excluding S. Texas and Houston Metropolitan & Valley), Oklahoma, New Mexico

Electrical Sales Associates: Maryland, DC, Virginia

Nelson & Associates: Southern California, Hawaii

Power Corp. - Arkansas: Arkansas, Louisiana, Western Tennessee, Mississippi

Power Corp. - Tennessee: Middle and Eastern Tennessee

RC Childs Company: Ohio

RCR Associates: New York Metro, Northern New Jersey

Vincent-Angel, Inc.: North Carolina, South Carolina

These representatives cover a wide range of Specialty products in their respective territories, however Prysmian's Industrial Specialties also services some niche markets with unique representation within a vertical market. Those agents are:

Brandel Stephens: Defense in the Southeast U.S.

Communication Marketing Systems: Railway Transit in the Western U.S. excluding N. California

Interface: Military Assemblies in the U.S.

Precision Irrigation AG: Irrigation Agriculture

For additional questions, please contact Prysmian's Industrial Specialties department at +1-859-572-8000.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 locations across North America and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

