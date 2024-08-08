TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

" We are pleased to announce consolidated revenue of $185 million in the second quarter, with branded revenue growth of over 17%," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. " We drove growth across all branded business units in the quarter, with China at over 107%. Our accelerated investments in the world's second-largest VMS market are showing strong returns, led by a highly successful consumer promotional window in June, product innovation, and new distribution. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity this market provides to help further our Company purpose of Inspiring Better Lives Every Day, and will continue to invest in growing our brand and consumer base as planned to support it.

" Today, we are also announcing an 11% increase in our quarterly dividend. With all our business units meeting or exceeding our expectations, we are confident in our outlook for the year and remain committed to providing value for all our stakeholders."

Second Quarter Highlights

Expanded the Company's market leadership position in Canada in conjunction with continued innovation and consumption growth

More than doubled the Company's revenues in China, led by marketing investments and successful June promotional activity which significantly outpaced market growth

Grew the youtheory brand led by increased consumer demand, new distribution, and product innovation

International innovations including a vitamin B12 complex and an omega turmeric product exceeded Company expectations and continued to drive demand in key growth markets

Conducted an ESG materiality and risk assessment to identify and prioritize future sustainability initiatives

Second Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

Consolidated revenue increased 10.3% to $184.8 million, driven by 17.2% growth in Jamieson Brands and an expected 16.3% decline in Strategic Partners

Gross profit increased by $10.2 million to $65.0 million; normalized gross profit increased by $9.4 million largely driven by higher revenues

Gross profit margin 3 increased by 250 basis points; normalized gross profit margin increased 190 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales

increased by 250 basis points; normalized gross profit margin increased 190 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales EBITDA 1 increased by $2.1 million to $24.4 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $0.5 million to $31.6 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales and increased gross profit, partially offset by higher investments in demand driving SG&A

increased by $2.1 million to $24.4 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.5 million to $31.6 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales and increased gross profit, partially offset by higher investments in demand driving SG&A Net earnings was $8.3 million; Adjusted net earnings 1 was $14.7 million, or $1.0 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations, foreign exchange loss in the prior year, and lower interest rates in the current period

was $14.7 million, or $1.0 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations, foreign exchange loss in the prior year, and lower interest rates in the current period Diluted earnings per share was $0.20; Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.35

Summary of Segment Results

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

Jamieson Brands

Revenue increased 17.2% or $22.9 million to $155.8 million Canada revenue increased by 10.1% to $80.0 million, driven by continued strong consumer consumption, pricing, and the previously noted shift in revenue due to the Q1 labour disruption China revenue increased 106.6% to $20.6 million on a constant currency basis, driven by the Company's investment strategy in the country youtheory revenue increased 5.6% to $44.5 million (+17% in the front half), reflecting increased consumer demand partially offset by the initial fill of a key innovation in the prior year International revenue increased by 34.3% to $10.7 million on a constant currency basis, driven by innovation and the previously noted shipment timing shifts due to the Q1 labour disruption

Gross profit increased by $11.6 million to $61.3 million; normalized gross profit increased by $10.8 million mainly due to higher revenues

Gross profit margin 3 increased by 190 basis points to 39.3%; normalized gross profit margin increased by 130 basis points to 40.4%, mainly driven by significant volume growth in China

increased by 190 basis points to 39.3%; normalized gross profit margin increased by 130 basis points to 40.4%, mainly driven by significant volume growth in China Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million, driven by higher gross profit partially offset by investments in SG&A to drive brand awareness and growth in the U.S. and China; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 18.4%, a decrease of 170 basis points due to higher SG&A as a percentage of revenue

Strategic Partners

Revenue was $29.0 million, an expected decrease of 16.3% or $5.6 million as the Company prioritized the normalization of branded shipments after the Q1 labour disruption and transitioned away from a customer contract as previously announced

Gross profit was $3.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million; gross profit margin 3 was 12.9%, a decrease of 190 basis points impacted by customer mix

was 12.9%, a decrease of 190 basis points impacted by customer mix Adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 9.9%, a decrease of 280 basis points



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023

As at June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $190.1 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt 1 of $309.9 million

of $309.9 million The Company generated $6.9 million in cash from operations compared to $11.7 million generated in Q2 2023

Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $17.1 million increased by $4.4 million mainly due to higher gross profit

Cash used in working capital increased by $9.3 million driven by timing of accounts receivable collections, partially offset by the drawdown of inventory

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure. 2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio. 3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Maintaining Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and 2025

The Company is maintaining its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year and continues to anticipate the following:

Revenue in a range of $720.0 to $760.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.5% to 12.5%

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $138.0 to $144.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.55 to $1.65

In fiscal 2025, the Company continues to anticipate the following:

The return of low double-digit growth with Adjusted EBITDA of between $155.0 and $165.0 million

Profitability driven by Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners volume growth, and manufacturing efficiencies

SG&A and marketing investments consistent with Jamieson Brands revenue growth rates

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2024 and 2025 outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2024, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Declaration of Second Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of the Company authorized a 2.0 cent or a 11% increase in the quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024:

$0.21 per common share, or approximately $8.8 million in the aggregate

Paid on September 13, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024

The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2024 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, August 8, 2024. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 184,806 167,577 312,844 304,302 Cost of sales 119,778 112,711 205,031 200,920 Gross profit 65,028 54,866 107,813 103,382 Gross profit margin 35.2 % 32.7 % 34.5 % 34.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,867 34,832 83,425 67,224 Share-based compensation 1,744 1,425 3,493 2,921 Earnings from operations 19,417 18,609 20,895 33,237 Operating margin 10.5 % 11.1 % 6.7 % 10.9 % Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (180 ) 1,482 (951 ) 1,645 Interest expense and other financing costs 4,647 6,008 9,520 12,310 Accretion on preferred shares 2,121 827 4,340 827 Earnings before income taxes 12,829 10,292 7,986 18,455 Provision for income taxes 4,516 3,088 3,392 4,186 Net earnings 8,313 7,204 4,594 14,269 Net earnings attributable to: Shareholders 8,653 8,186 4,540 15,251 Non-controlling interests (340 ) (982 ) 54 (982 ) 8,313 7,204 4,594 14,269 Adjusted net earnings 14,654 13,632 18,569 22,478 EBITDA 24,358 22,277 31,507 41,583 Adjusted EBITDA 31,555 31,056 47,652 55,564 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.1 % 18.5 % 15.2 % 18.3 % Weighted average number of shares Basic 41,456,594 41,943,971 41,468,227 41,860,444 Diluted 41,456,594 42,890,029 42,304,411 42,745,685 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic, earnings per share 0.20 0.17 0.11 0.34 Diluted, earnings per share 0.20 0.17 0.11 0.33 Adjusted diluted, earnings per share 0.35 0.32 0.44 0.53

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In thousands of Canadian dollars June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash 22,711 36,863 Accounts receivable 146,502 164,499 Inventories 190,602 182,456 Derivatives 1,150 3,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,501 5,335 Income taxes recoverable 5,775 - 373,241 392,860 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 103,234 106,903 Goodwill 279,604 274,411 Intangible assets 370,035 366,521 Deferred income tax 3,683 2,879 Total assets 1,129,797 1,143,574 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,393 135,520 Income taxes payable 1,933 2,263 Derivatives 127 - Current portion of other long-term liabilities 4,791 7,546 116,244 145,329 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 332,587 325,000 Post-retirement benefits 1,137 1,078 Deferred income tax 60,301 60,532 Redeemable preferred shares 93,749 89,409 Other long-term liabilities 41,509 41,031 Total liabilities 645,527 662,379 Equity Share capital 313,799 312,593 Warrants 14,705 14,705 Contributed surplus 22,366 19,089 Retained earnings 69,466 80,654 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,341 11,892 Total shareholders' equity 441,677 438,933 Non-controlling interests 42,593 42,262 Total equity 484,270 481,195 Total liabilities and equity 1,129,797 1,143,574

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", " cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Segment Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted Jamieson Brands Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 155,787 132,916 22,871 17.2 % Gross profit 61,284 49,719 11,565 23.3 % Labour relations costs (1) 1,414 - 1,414 100.0 % Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) 165 2,315 (2,150 ) (92.9 %) Normalized gross profit 62,863 52,034 10,829 20.8 % Gross profit margin 39.3 % 37.4 % - 1.9 % Normalized gross profit margin 40.4 % 39.1 % - 1.3 % Share-based compensation (3) 1,744 1,425 319 22.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,262 33,279 8,983 27.0 % Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) (324 ) (2,307 ) 1,983 86.0 % IT system implementation (5) (3,449 ) (1,429 ) (2,020 ) (141.4 %) Other - 179 (179 ) (100.0 %) Labour relations costs (1) (281 ) - (281 ) (100.0 %) Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 38,208 29,722 8,486 28.6 % Earnings from operations 17,278 15,015 2,263 15.1 % Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 489 2,307 (1,818 ) (78.8 %) IT system implementation (5) 3,449 1,429 2,020 141.4 % Labour relations costs (1) 1,695 - 1,695 100.0 % Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - 2,315 (2,315 ) (100.0 %) Other - (179 ) 179 100.0 % Normalized earnings from operations 22,911 20,887 2,024 9.7 % Operating margin 11.1 % 11.3 % - (0.2 %) Normalized operating margin 14.7 % 15.7 % - (1.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 28,691 26,656 2,035 7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 20.1 % - (1.7 %) Strategic Partners Three months ended

June 30 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 29,019 34,661 (5,642 ) (16.3 %) Gross profit 3,744 5,147 (1,403 ) (27.3 %) Gross profit margin 12.9 % 14.8 % - (1.9 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,605 1,553 52 3.3 % Earnings from operations 2,139 3,594 (1,455 ) (40.5 %) Operating margin 7.4 % 10.4 % - (3.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 2,864 4,400 (1,536 ) (34.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 12.7 % - (2.8 %)

Jamieson Brands Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 271,135 241,026 30,109 12.5 % Gross profit 102,414 93,520 8,894 9.5 % Labour relations costs (1) 4,667 - 4,667 100.0 % Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - 2,315 (2,315 ) (100.0 %) Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 165 - 165 100.0 % Normalized gross profit 107,246 95,835 11,411 11.9 % Gross profit margin 37.8 % 38.8 % - (1.0 %) Normalized gross profit margin 39.6 % 39.8 % - (0.2 %) Share-based compensation (1) 3,493 2,921 572 19.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,323 63,942 16,381 25.6 % Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) (324 ) (5,108 ) 4,784 93.7 % IT system implementation (5) (6,429 ) (2,099 ) (4,330 ) (206.3 %) Labour relations costs (1) (1,721 ) - (1,721 ) (100.0 %) Other (297 ) 179 (476 ) (265.9 %) Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 71,552 56,914 14,638 25.7 % Earnings from operations 18,598 26,657 (8,059 ) (30.2 %) Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 489 5,108 (4,619 ) (90.4 %) IT system implementation (5) 6,429 2,099 4,330 206.3 % Labour relations costs (1) 6,388 - 6,388 (100.0 %) Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - 2,315 (2,315 ) (100.0 %) Other 297 (179 ) 476 265.9 % Normalized earnings from operations 32,201 36,000 (3,799 ) (10.6 %) Operating margin 6.9 % 11.1 % - (4.2 %) Normalized operating margin 11.9 % 14.9 % - (3.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 43,815 47,307 (3,492 ) (7.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.2 % 19.6 % - (3.4 %) Strategic Partners Six months ended

June 30 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 41,709 63,276 (21,567 ) (34.1 %) Gross profit 5,399 9,862 (4,463 ) (45.3 %) Gross profit margin 12.9 % 15.6 % - (2.7 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,102 3,282 (180 ) (5.5 %) Other - (72 ) 72 100.0 % Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 3,102 3,210 (108 ) (3.4 %) Earnings from operations 2,297 6,580 (4,283 ) (65.1 %) Other - 72 (72 ) (100.0 %) Normalized earnings from operations 2,297 6,652 (4,355 ) (65.5 %) Operating margin 5.5 % 10.4 % - (4.9 %) Normalized operating margin 5.5 % 10.5 % - (5.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 3,837 8,257 (4,420 ) (53.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.2 % 13.0 % - (3.8 %)

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings: 8,313 7,204 4,594 14,269 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 4,516 3,088 3,392 4,186 Interest expense and other financing costs 4,647 6,008 9,520 12,310 Accretion on preferred shares 2,121 827 4,340 827 Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,236 3,659 6,752 7,126 Amortization of intangible assets 1,525 1,491 2,909 2,865 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 24,358 22,277 31,507 41,583 Share-based compensation (3) 1,744 1,425 3,493 2,921 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (180 ) 1,482 (951 ) 1,645 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 489 2,307 489 5,108 Labour relations costs (1) 1,695 - 6,388 - IT system implementation (5) 3,449 1,429 6,429 2,099 Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - 2,315 - 2,315 Other - (179 ) 297 (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA 31,555 31,056 47,652 55,564 Provision for income taxes (4,516 ) (3,088 ) (3,392 ) (4,186 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (4,647 ) (6,008 ) (9,520 ) (12,310 ) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment (3,236 ) (3,659 ) (6,752 ) (7,126 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,525 ) (1,491 ) (2,909 ) (2,865 ) Share-based compensation (3) (1,622 ) (1,303 ) (3,249 ) (2,757 ) Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards - - - (1,022 ) Tax effect of normalization adjustments (1,355 ) (1,875 ) (3,261 ) (2,820 ) Adjusted net earnings 14,654 13,632 18,569 22,478 Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2022 Gross profit 65,028 54,866 107,813 103,382 Labour relations costs (1) 1,414 - 4,667 - Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - - - 2,315 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 165 2,315 165 - Normalized gross profit 66,607 57,181 112,645 105,697 Normalized gross profit margin 36.0 % 34.1 % 36.0 % 34.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 43,867 34,832 83,425 67,224 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) (324 ) (2,307 ) (324 ) (5,108 ) IT system implementation (5) (3,449 ) (1,429 ) (6,429 ) (2,099 ) Labour relations costs (1) (281 ) - (1,721 ) - Other - 179 (297 ) 107 Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 39,813 31,275 74,654 60,124 Earnings from operations 19,417 18,609 20,895 33,237 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4) 489 2,307 489 5,108 IT system implementation (5) 3,449 1,429 6,429 2,099 Labour relations costs (1) 1,695 - 6,388 - Amortization of fair value adjustments (2) - 2,315 - 2,315 Other - (179 ) 297 (107 ) Normalized earnings from operations 25,050 24,481 34,498 42,652 Normalized operating margin 13.6 % 14.6 % 11.0 % 14.0 %

(1) These expenses are mainly comprised of third-party legal, security fees, unavoidable facility expenditures, customer fines and penalties, along with freight charges to expedite shipments to customers as it relates to a labour disruption in Q1 2024. (2) This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with a former distribution partner in China. (3) The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") (refer to "Share-based compensation"), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes. (4) Current period mainly pertains to legal, consulting and integration costs associated with the acquisition and integration of a former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, while prior year included the integration costs relating to the acquisition of youtheory in the U.S. which closed on July 19, 2022. (5) Mainly pertains to development costs associated with IT system implementation to augment the system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to their cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.

Reconciliation of Net Debt In thousands of Canadian dollars ($ in 000's) As at June 30, As at December 31, 2024 2023 Long-term debt 332,587 325,000 Cash (22,711 ) (36,863 ) Net debt 309,876 288,137

