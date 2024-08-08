TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.
"We are pleased to announce consolidated revenue of $185 million in the second quarter, with branded revenue growth of over 17%," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "We drove growth across all branded business units in the quarter, with China at over 107%. Our accelerated investments in the world's second-largest VMS market are showing strong returns, led by a highly successful consumer promotional window in June, product innovation, and new distribution. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity this market provides to help further our Company purpose of Inspiring Better Lives Every Day, and will continue to invest in growing our brand and consumer base as planned to support it.
"Today, we are also announcing an 11% increase in our quarterly dividend. With all our business units meeting or exceeding our expectations, we are confident in our outlook for the year and remain committed to providing value for all our stakeholders."
Second Quarter Highlights
- Expanded the Company's market leadership position in Canada in conjunction with continued innovation and consumption growth
- More than doubled the Company's revenues in China, led by marketing investments and successful June promotional activity which significantly outpaced market growth
- Grew the youtheory brand led by increased consumer demand, new distribution, and product innovation
- International innovations including a vitamin B12 complex and an omega turmeric product exceeded Company expectations and continued to drive demand in key growth markets
- Conducted an ESG materiality and risk assessment to identify and prioritize future sustainability initiatives
Second Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary
All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023
- Consolidated revenue increased 10.3% to $184.8 million, driven by 17.2% growth in Jamieson Brands and an expected 16.3% decline in Strategic Partners
- Gross profit increased by $10.2 million to $65.0 million; normalized gross profit increased by $9.4 million largely driven by higher revenues
- Gross profit margin3 increased by 250 basis points; normalized gross profit margin increased 190 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales
- EBITDA1 increased by $2.1 million to $24.4 million, mainly driven by higher revenues and gross profit; Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $0.5 million to $31.6 million, reflecting the impact of higher sales and increased gross profit, partially offset by higher investments in demand driving SG&A
- Net earnings was $8.3 million; Adjusted net earnings1 was $14.7 million, or $1.0 million higher, reflecting higher normalized earnings from operations, foreign exchange loss in the prior year, and lower interest rates in the current period
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.20; Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.35
Summary of Segment Results
All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023
Jamieson Brands
- Revenue increased 17.2% or $22.9 million to $155.8 million
- Canada revenue increased by 10.1% to $80.0 million, driven by continued strong consumer consumption, pricing, and the previously noted shift in revenue due to the Q1 labour disruption
- China revenue increased 106.6% to $20.6 million on a constant currency basis, driven by the Company's investment strategy in the country
- youtheory revenue increased 5.6% to $44.5 million (+17% in the front half), reflecting increased consumer demand partially offset by the initial fill of a key innovation in the prior year
- International revenue increased by 34.3% to $10.7 million on a constant currency basis, driven by innovation and the previously noted shipment timing shifts due to the Q1 labour disruption
- Gross profit increased by $11.6 million to $61.3 million; normalized gross profit increased by $10.8 million mainly due to higher revenues
- Gross profit margin3 increased by 190 basis points to 39.3%; normalized gross profit margin increased by 130 basis points to 40.4%, mainly driven by significant volume growth in China
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $2.0 million to $28.7 million, driven by higher gross profit partially offset by investments in SG&A to drive brand awareness and growth in the U.S. and China; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 18.4%, a decrease of 170 basis points due to higher SG&A as a percentage of revenue
Strategic Partners
- Revenue was $29.0 million, an expected decrease of 16.3% or $5.6 million as the Company prioritized the normalization of branded shipments after the Q1 labour disruption and transitioned away from a customer contract as previously announced
- Gross profit was $3.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million; gross profit margin3 was 12.9%, a decrease of 190 basis points impacted by customer mix
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 9.9%, a decrease of 280 basis points
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2023
- As at June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $190.1 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt1 of $309.9 million
- The Company generated $6.9 million in cash from operations compared to $11.7 million generated in Q2 2023
- Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $17.1 million increased by $4.4 million mainly due to higher gross profit
- Cash used in working capital increased by $9.3 million driven by timing of accounts receivable collections, partially offset by the drawdown of inventory
1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
Maintaining Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and 2025
The Company is maintaining its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year and continues to anticipate the following:
- Revenue in a range of $720.0 to $760.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.5% to 12.5%
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $138.0 to $144.0 million
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.55 to $1.65
In fiscal 2025, the Company continues to anticipate the following:
- The return of low double-digit growth with Adjusted EBITDA of between $155.0 and $165.0 million
- Profitability driven by Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners volume growth, and manufacturing efficiencies
- SG&A and marketing investments consistent with Jamieson Brands revenue growth rates
For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2024 and 2025 outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2024, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Declaration of Second Quarter Dividend
The board of directors of the Company authorized a 2.0 cent or a 11% increase in the quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024:
- $0.21 per common share, or approximately $8.8 million in the aggregate
- Paid on September 13, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024
- The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 8, 2024. To access:
- By phone: 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international locations
- Online: https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1679583&tp_key=b72d7910d4
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2024 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, August 8, 2024. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.
The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue
184,806
167,577
312,844
304,302
|Cost of sales
119,778
112,711
205,031
200,920
|Gross profit
65,028
54,866
107,813
103,382
|Gross profit margin
35.2
%
32.7
%
34.5
%
34.0
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
43,867
34,832
83,425
67,224
|Share-based compensation
1,744
1,425
3,493
2,921
|Earnings from operations
19,417
18,609
20,895
33,237
|Operating margin
10.5
%
11.1
%
6.7
%
10.9
%
|Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss
(180
)
1,482
(951
)
1,645
|Interest expense and other financing costs
4,647
6,008
9,520
12,310
|Accretion on preferred shares
2,121
827
4,340
827
|Earnings before income taxes
12,829
10,292
7,986
18,455
|Provision for income taxes
4,516
3,088
3,392
4,186
|Net earnings
8,313
7,204
4,594
14,269
|Net earnings attributable to:
|Shareholders
8,653
8,186
4,540
15,251
|Non-controlling interests
(340
)
(982
)
54
(982
)
8,313
7,204
4,594
14,269
|Adjusted net earnings
14,654
13,632
18,569
22,478
|EBITDA
24,358
22,277
31,507
41,583
|Adjusted EBITDA
31,555
31,056
47,652
55,564
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.1
%
18.5
%
15.2
%
18.3
%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
41,456,594
41,943,971
41,468,227
41,860,444
|Diluted
41,456,594
42,890,029
42,304,411
42,745,685
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
0.20
0.17
0.11
0.34
|Diluted, earnings per share
0.20
0.17
0.11
0.33
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
0.35
0.32
0.44
0.53
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
22,711
36,863
|Accounts receivable
146,502
164,499
|Inventories
190,602
182,456
|Derivatives
1,150
3,707
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,501
5,335
|Income taxes recoverable
5,775
-
373,241
392,860
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
103,234
106,903
|Goodwill
279,604
274,411
|Intangible assets
370,035
366,521
|Deferred income tax
3,683
2,879
|Total assets
1,129,797
1,143,574
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
109,393
135,520
|Income taxes payable
1,933
2,263
|Derivatives
127
-
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
4,791
7,546
116,244
145,329
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
332,587
325,000
|Post-retirement benefits
1,137
1,078
|Deferred income tax
60,301
60,532
|Redeemable preferred shares
93,749
89,409
|Other long-term liabilities
41,509
41,031
|Total liabilities
645,527
662,379
|Equity
|Share capital
313,799
312,593
|Warrants
14,705
14,705
|Contributed surplus
22,366
19,089
|Retained earnings
69,466
80,654
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
21,341
11,892
|Total shareholders' equity
441,677
438,933
|Non-controlling interests
42,593
42,262
|Total equity
484,270
481,195
|Total liabilities and equity
1,129,797
1,143,574
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
|Three months ended
June 30
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
155,787
132,916
22,871
17.2
%
|Gross profit
61,284
49,719
11,565
23.3
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
1,414
-
1,414
100.0
%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
165
2,315
(2,150
)
(92.9
%)
|Normalized gross profit
62,863
52,034
10,829
20.8
%
|Gross profit margin
39.3
%
37.4
%
-
1.9
%
|Normalized gross profit margin
40.4
%
39.1
%
-
1.3
%
|Share-based compensation (3)
1,744
1,425
319
22.4
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
42,262
33,279
8,983
27.0
%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
(324
)
(2,307
)
1,983
86.0
%
|IT system implementation (5)
(3,449
)
(1,429
)
(2,020
)
(141.4
%)
|Other
-
179
(179
)
(100.0
%)
|Labour relations costs (1)
(281
)
-
(281
)
(100.0
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
38,208
29,722
8,486
28.6
%
|Earnings from operations
17,278
15,015
2,263
15.1
%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
489
2,307
(1,818
)
(78.8
%)
|IT system implementation (5)
3,449
1,429
2,020
141.4
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
1,695
-
1,695
100.0
%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
2,315
(2,315
)
(100.0
%)
|Other
-
(179
)
179
100.0
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
22,911
20,887
2,024
9.7
%
|Operating margin
11.1
%
11.3
%
-
(0.2
%)
|Normalized operating margin
14.7
%
15.7
%
-
(1.0
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
28,691
26,656
2,035
7.6
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.4
%
20.1
%
-
(1.7
%)
|Strategic Partners
|Three months ended
June 30
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
29,019
34,661
(5,642
)
(16.3
%)
|Gross profit
3,744
5,147
(1,403
)
(27.3
%)
|Gross profit margin
12.9
%
14.8
%
-
(1.9
%)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,605
1,553
52
3.3
%
|Earnings from operations
2,139
3,594
(1,455
)
(40.5
%)
|Operating margin
7.4
%
10.4
%
-
(3.0
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
2,864
4,400
(1,536
)
(34.9
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.9
%
12.7
%
-
(2.8
%)
|Jamieson Brands
|Six months ended
June 30
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
271,135
241,026
30,109
12.5
%
|Gross profit
102,414
93,520
8,894
9.5
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
4,667
-
4,667
100.0
%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
2,315
(2,315
)
(100.0
%)
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
165
-
165
100.0
%
|Normalized gross profit
107,246
95,835
11,411
11.9
%
|Gross profit margin
37.8
%
38.8
%
-
(1.0
%)
|Normalized gross profit margin
39.6
%
39.8
%
-
(0.2
%)
|Share-based compensation (1)
3,493
2,921
572
19.6
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
80,323
63,942
16,381
25.6
%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
(324
)
(5,108
)
4,784
93.7
%
|IT system implementation (5)
(6,429
)
(2,099
)
(4,330
)
(206.3
%)
|Labour relations costs (1)
(1,721
)
-
(1,721
)
(100.0
%)
|Other
(297
)
179
(476
)
(265.9
%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
71,552
56,914
14,638
25.7
%
|Earnings from operations
18,598
26,657
(8,059
)
(30.2
%)
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
489
5,108
(4,619
)
(90.4
%)
|IT system implementation (5)
6,429
2,099
4,330
206.3
%
|Labour relations costs (1)
6,388
-
6,388
(100.0
%)
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
2,315
(2,315
)
(100.0
%)
|Other
297
(179
)
476
265.9
%
|Normalized earnings from operations
32,201
36,000
(3,799
)
(10.6
%)
|Operating margin
6.9
%
11.1
%
-
(4.2
%)
|Normalized operating margin
11.9
%
14.9
%
-
(3.0
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
43,815
47,307
(3,492
)
(7.4
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.2
%
19.6
%
-
(3.4
%)
|Strategic Partners
|Six months ended
June 30
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
41,709
63,276
(21,567
)
(34.1
%)
|Gross profit
5,399
9,862
(4,463
)
(45.3
%)
|Gross profit margin
12.9
%
15.6
%
-
(2.7
%)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,102
3,282
(180
)
(5.5
%)
|Other
-
(72
)
72
100.0
%
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
3,102
3,210
(108
)
(3.4
%)
|Earnings from operations
2,297
6,580
(4,283
)
(65.1
%)
|Other
-
72
(72
)
(100.0
%)
|Normalized earnings from operations
2,297
6,652
(4,355
)
(65.5
%)
|Operating margin
5.5
%
10.4
%
-
(4.9
%)
|Normalized operating margin
5.5
%
10.5
%
-
(5.0
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
3,837
8,257
(4,420
)
(53.5
%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.2
%
13.0
%
-
(3.8
%)
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net earnings:
8,313
7,204
4,594
14,269
|Add:
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
4,516
3,088
3,392
4,186
|Interest expense and other financing costs
4,647
6,008
9,520
12,310
|Accretion on preferred shares
2,121
827
4,340
827
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
3,236
3,659
6,752
7,126
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,525
1,491
2,909
2,865
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
24,358
22,277
31,507
41,583
|Share-based compensation (3)
1,744
1,425
3,493
2,921
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
(180
)
1,482
(951
)
1,645
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
489
2,307
489
5,108
|Labour relations costs (1)
1,695
-
6,388
-
|IT system implementation (5)
3,449
1,429
6,429
2,099
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
2,315
-
2,315
|Other
-
(179
)
297
(107
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
31,555
31,056
47,652
55,564
|Provision for income taxes
(4,516
)
(3,088
)
(3,392
)
(4,186
)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(4,647
)
(6,008
)
(9,520
)
(12,310
)
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
(3,236
)
(3,659
)
(6,752
)
(7,126
)
|Amortization of intangible assets
(1,525
)
(1,491
)
(2,909
)
(2,865
)
|Share-based compensation (3)
(1,622
)
(1,303
)
(3,249
)
(2,757
)
|Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards
-
-
-
(1,022
)
|Tax effect of normalization adjustments
(1,355
)
(1,875
)
(3,261
)
(2,820
)
|Adjusted net earnings
14,654
13,632
18,569
22,478
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30
|June 30
2024
2023
2024
2022
|Gross profit
65,028
54,866
107,813
103,382
|Labour relations costs (1)
1,414
-
4,667
-
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
-
-
2,315
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
165
2,315
165
-
|Normalized gross profit
66,607
57,181
112,645
105,697
|Normalized gross profit margin
36.0
%
34.1
%
36.0
%
34.7
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
43,867
34,832
83,425
67,224
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
(324
)
(2,307
)
(324
)
(5,108
)
|IT system implementation (5)
(3,449
)
(1,429
)
(6,429
)
(2,099
)
|Labour relations costs (1)
(281
)
-
(1,721
)
-
|Other
-
179
(297
)
107
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
39,813
31,275
74,654
60,124
|Earnings from operations
19,417
18,609
20,895
33,237
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (4)
489
2,307
489
5,108
|IT system implementation (5)
3,449
1,429
6,429
2,099
|Labour relations costs (1)
1,695
-
6,388
-
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (2)
-
2,315
-
2,315
|Other
-
(179
)
297
(107
)
|Normalized earnings from operations
25,050
24,481
34,498
42,652
|Normalized operating margin
13.6
%
14.6
%
11.0
%
14.0
%
(1)
These expenses are mainly comprised of third-party legal, security fees, unavoidable facility expenditures, customer fines and penalties, along with freight charges to expedite shipments to customers as it relates to a labour disruption in Q1 2024.
(2)
This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with a former distribution partner in China.
(3)
The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to the long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") (refer to "Share-based compensation"), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.
(4)
Current period mainly pertains to legal, consulting and integration costs associated with the acquisition and integration of a former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, while prior year included the integration costs relating to the acquisition of youtheory in the U.S. which closed on July 19, 2022.
(5)
Mainly pertains to development costs associated with IT system implementation to augment the system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to their cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
Reconciliation of Net Debt
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|($ in 000's)
As at June 30,
As at December 31,
2024
2023
|Long-term debt
332,587
325,000
|Cash
(22,711
)
(36,863
)
|Net debt
309,876
288,137
Contacts
Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com