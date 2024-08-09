DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Company Update

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Company Update 09-Aug-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 9 August 2024 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Company Update Walls & Futures REIT plc (Ticker: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, provides the following update on recent developments. Over the last three months, we have been working with several parties to engage with institutional investors who focus on the infrastructure and real estate sectors. The announcement of a general election on 22 May 2024 caught most by surprise. It understandably paused the progress we were making until the outcome in July. Fortunately, the government has been swift in outlining its plans and focusing on investing in social infrastructure. An overhaul of the planning system has been announced. Councils in England will be given mandatory housing targets, which, through local plans, will deliver 1.5 million more homes and associated infrastructure. Due to the current state of the public finances, there is an anticipated need to partner with the private sector. We hope our social infrastructure focus, which includes affordable housing coupled with our ethically focused investment approach, will resonate with both investors and the government. We will pick up the process in earnest after the August holidays. However, the scale and ambition of the fundraising will need to increase, which will necessitate further permission to issue more equity than we had previously sought. The nature of this process is sensitive; however, we will endeavor to share further details of our progress over the coming months, following the publication in September of our annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2024. For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: UPD TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 339778 EQS News ID: 1965059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965059&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)