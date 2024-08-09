Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024

WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
09.08.24
08:19 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 13:31 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Company Update

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Company Update 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Company Update 
09-Aug-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU 
EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. 
 
9 August 2024 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Company Update 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc (Ticker: WAFR), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, provides the following update on 
recent developments. 
 
Over the last three months, we have been working with several parties to engage with institutional investors who focus 
on the infrastructure and real estate sectors. 
 
The announcement of a general election on 22 May 2024 caught most by surprise. It understandably paused the progress we 
were making until the outcome in July. 
 
Fortunately, the government has been swift in outlining its plans and focusing on investing in social infrastructure. 
An overhaul of the planning system has been announced. Councils in England will be given mandatory housing targets, 
which, through local plans, will deliver 1.5 million more homes and associated infrastructure. 
 
Due to the current state of the public finances, there is an anticipated need to partner with the private sector. We 
hope our social infrastructure focus, which includes affordable housing coupled with our ethically focused investment 
approach, will resonate with both investors and the government. 
 
We will pick up the process in earnest after the August holidays. However, the scale and ambition of the fundraising 
will need to increase, which will necessitate further permission to issue more equity than we had previously sought. 
 
The nature of this process is sensitive; however, we will endeavor to share further details of our progress over the 
coming months, following the publication in September of our annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 
2024. 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 339778 
EQS News ID:  1965059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965059&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
