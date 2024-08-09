Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANV3 | ISIN: NL0011821202 | Ticker-Symbol: INN1
Tradegate
09.08.24
15:45 Uhr
15,112 Euro
-0,110
-0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ING GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ING GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10815,11015:46
15,10415,11215:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK PEKAO
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA32,990-0,48 %
ING GROEP NV15,112-0,72 %
MBANK SA126,70+1,81 %
PKO BANK POLSKI SA11,560+1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.