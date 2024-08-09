DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Aug-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 9 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 75,534 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 360.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 355.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 358.0432p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 816,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,230,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,534

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.0432

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 674 360.00 09:32:38 00070981666TRLO0 XLON 1361 360.00 09:34:32 00070981724TRLO0 XLON 1100 360.00 09:34:32 00070981725TRLO0 XLON 811 360.00 11:10:48 00070984184TRLO0 XLON 805 360.00 11:10:48 00070984185TRLO0 XLON 852 360.00 11:10:48 00070984186TRLO0 XLON 790 360.00 11:10:48 00070984187TRLO0 XLON 730 360.00 11:10:48 00070984188TRLO0 XLON 827 360.00 11:10:48 00070984189TRLO0 XLON 2693 360.00 11:10:48 00070984190TRLO0 XLON 791 360.00 11:10:48 00070984191TRLO0 XLON 856 360.00 11:10:48 00070984192TRLO0 XLON 748 360.00 11:10:48 00070984193TRLO0 XLON 400 360.00 11:10:48 00070984194TRLO0 XLON 171 360.00 11:10:48 00070984195TRLO0 XLON 525 360.00 11:10:48 00070984196TRLO0 XLON 450 360.00 11:10:48 00070984197TRLO0 XLON 150 360.00 11:10:48 00070984198TRLO0 XLON 300 360.00 11:10:48 00070984199TRLO0 XLON 2549 360.00 11:10:48 00070984200TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:44:48 00070984608TRLO0 XLON 12 360.00 11:48:56 00070984649TRLO0 XLON 8 360.00 11:48:56 00070984650TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:48:57 00070984651TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:48:57 00070984652TRLO0 XLON 89 360.00 11:48:57 00070984653TRLO0 XLON 12 360.00 11:48:57 00070984654TRLO0 XLON 812 359.50 11:49:00 00070984655TRLO0 XLON 200 358.50 11:51:56 00070984667TRLO0 XLON 259 358.50 11:51:56 00070984668TRLO0 XLON 14 358.50 11:51:58 00070984669TRLO0 XLON 227 358.50 11:52:31 00070984673TRLO0 XLON 777 358.50 11:52:31 00070984674TRLO0 XLON 848 358.50 11:52:31 00070984675TRLO0 XLON 83 358.00 12:43:05 00070985786TRLO0 XLON 500 357.50 12:44:16 00070985809TRLO0 XLON 178 357.50 12:44:16 00070985810TRLO0 XLON 162 357.50 12:44:16 00070985811TRLO0 XLON 314 358.50 12:58:59 00070986165TRLO0 XLON 528 358.50 13:00:07 00070986190TRLO0 XLON 472 358.50 13:00:07 00070986191TRLO0 XLON 396 358.50 13:00:07 00070986192TRLO0 XLON 43 358.50 13:00:07 00070986193TRLO0 XLON 782 358.50 13:00:07 00070986194TRLO0 XLON 314 357.50 13:04:48 00070986244TRLO0 XLON 179 357.50 13:06:47 00070986289TRLO0 XLON 111 357.50 13:06:47 00070986290TRLO0 XLON 131 357.50 13:30:45 00070986610TRLO0 XLON 528 357.50 13:30:45 00070986611TRLO0 XLON 150 357.50 13:30:45 00070986612TRLO0 XLON 49 357.50 13:30:45 00070986613TRLO0 XLON 112 357.50 13:30:45 00070986614TRLO0 XLON 150 357.50 13:30:45 00070986615TRLO0 XLON 477 357.50 13:30:45 00070986616TRLO0 XLON 42 356.50 13:37:45 00070986886TRLO0 XLON 271 356.50 13:37:45 00070986887TRLO0 XLON 145 356.50 13:37:45 00070986888TRLO0 XLON 143 356.50 13:37:45 00070986889TRLO0 XLON 150 356.50 13:37:45 00070986890TRLO0 XLON 62 356.50 13:37:45 00070986891TRLO0 XLON 748 356.50 13:37:45 00070986892TRLO0 XLON 202 355.00 13:38:31 00070986913TRLO0 XLON 314 355.00 13:39:58 00070986937TRLO0 XLON 229 355.00 13:39:58 00070986938TRLO0 XLON 145 355.00 13:39:58 00070986939TRLO0 XLON 63 355.00 13:39:58 00070986940TRLO0 XLON 34 355.00 13:39:58 00070986941TRLO0 XLON

