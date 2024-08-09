Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
09.08.24
15:29 Uhr
4,080 Euro
+0,040
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 19:16 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Aug-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 9 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            75,534 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            360.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            355.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            358.0432p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 816,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,230,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,534

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.0432

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
674                360.00      09:32:38          00070981666TRLO0      XLON 
1361               360.00      09:34:32          00070981724TRLO0      XLON 
1100               360.00      09:34:32          00070981725TRLO0      XLON 
811                360.00      11:10:48          00070984184TRLO0      XLON 
805                360.00      11:10:48          00070984185TRLO0      XLON 
852                360.00      11:10:48          00070984186TRLO0      XLON 
790                360.00      11:10:48          00070984187TRLO0      XLON 
730                360.00      11:10:48          00070984188TRLO0      XLON 
827                360.00      11:10:48          00070984189TRLO0      XLON 
2693               360.00      11:10:48          00070984190TRLO0      XLON 
791                360.00      11:10:48          00070984191TRLO0      XLON 
856                360.00      11:10:48          00070984192TRLO0      XLON 
748                360.00      11:10:48          00070984193TRLO0      XLON 
400                360.00      11:10:48          00070984194TRLO0      XLON 
171                360.00      11:10:48          00070984195TRLO0      XLON 
525                360.00      11:10:48          00070984196TRLO0      XLON 
450                360.00      11:10:48          00070984197TRLO0      XLON 
150                360.00      11:10:48          00070984198TRLO0      XLON 
300                360.00      11:10:48          00070984199TRLO0      XLON 
2549               360.00      11:10:48          00070984200TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:44:48          00070984608TRLO0      XLON 
12                360.00      11:48:56          00070984649TRLO0      XLON 
8                 360.00      11:48:56          00070984650TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:48:57          00070984651TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:48:57          00070984652TRLO0      XLON 
89                360.00      11:48:57          00070984653TRLO0      XLON 
12                360.00      11:48:57          00070984654TRLO0      XLON 
812                359.50      11:49:00          00070984655TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.50      11:51:56          00070984667TRLO0      XLON 
259                358.50      11:51:56          00070984668TRLO0      XLON 
14                358.50      11:51:58          00070984669TRLO0      XLON 
227                358.50      11:52:31          00070984673TRLO0      XLON 
777                358.50      11:52:31          00070984674TRLO0      XLON 
848                358.50      11:52:31          00070984675TRLO0      XLON 
83                358.00      12:43:05          00070985786TRLO0      XLON 
500                357.50      12:44:16          00070985809TRLO0      XLON 
178                357.50      12:44:16          00070985810TRLO0      XLON 
162                357.50      12:44:16          00070985811TRLO0      XLON 
314                358.50      12:58:59          00070986165TRLO0      XLON 
528                358.50      13:00:07          00070986190TRLO0      XLON 
472                358.50      13:00:07          00070986191TRLO0      XLON 
396                358.50      13:00:07          00070986192TRLO0      XLON 
43                358.50      13:00:07          00070986193TRLO0      XLON 
782                358.50      13:00:07          00070986194TRLO0      XLON 
314                357.50      13:04:48          00070986244TRLO0      XLON 
179                357.50      13:06:47          00070986289TRLO0      XLON 
111                357.50      13:06:47          00070986290TRLO0      XLON 
131                357.50      13:30:45          00070986610TRLO0      XLON 
528                357.50      13:30:45          00070986611TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.50      13:30:45          00070986612TRLO0      XLON 
49                357.50      13:30:45          00070986613TRLO0      XLON 
112                357.50      13:30:45          00070986614TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.50      13:30:45          00070986615TRLO0      XLON 
477                357.50      13:30:45          00070986616TRLO0      XLON 
42                356.50      13:37:45          00070986886TRLO0      XLON 
271                356.50      13:37:45          00070986887TRLO0      XLON 
145                356.50      13:37:45          00070986888TRLO0      XLON 
143                356.50      13:37:45          00070986889TRLO0      XLON 
150                356.50      13:37:45          00070986890TRLO0      XLON 
62                356.50      13:37:45          00070986891TRLO0      XLON 
748                356.50      13:37:45          00070986892TRLO0      XLON 
202                355.00      13:38:31          00070986913TRLO0      XLON 
314                355.00      13:39:58          00070986937TRLO0      XLON 
229                355.00      13:39:58          00070986938TRLO0      XLON 
145                355.00      13:39:58          00070986939TRLO0      XLON 
63                355.00      13:39:58          00070986940TRLO0      XLON 
34                355.00      13:39:58          00070986941TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.