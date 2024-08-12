

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Monday announced positive top-line safety and immunogenicity results from a sub-study B of the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 MONeT trial evaluating the company's RSV vaccine ABRYSVO in immunocompromised adults.



The study was conducted in four cohorts of immunocompromised adults, who are at risk of developing severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-associated lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD). In the study, a single dose of ABRYSVO generated a strong neutralizing response against both subtypes of RSV, RSV-A and RSV-B, across all cohorts and age groups.



Additionally, ABRYSVO was well-tolerated during the trial, showing a safety profile consistent with findings from other studies of the vaccine.



