Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to be the Exclusive Distributor in the U.S. of Safety Strips, Inc.'s Fentanyl, Xylazine and Drink Spike Detection Test Strips

High-sensitivity test strips offer powerful detection capability for the current and growing opiate crisis

Combining Greenlane's industry leading omnichannel distribution platform with Safety Strips affordable and highly accurate ISO certified test strips to help prevent opioid-related deaths

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to be the exclusive distributor in the U.S, of Safety Strips, Inc.'s fentanyl, xylazine and drink spike detection test strips.

Safety Strips, Inc. Testing Strips

"We are excited and proud to provide Safety Strips affordable and highly accurate tests with trace level fentanyl and xylazine detection capabilities to our customers throughout the U.S.," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "Safety Strips products are an innovative and complementary addition to our extensive product portfolio, and we plan to leverage our strong distribution, operations, marketing and sales teams to support the brand. We look forward to growing the business together."

Safety Strips offers a single, low-cost test strip that provides an affordable, reliable way for people to test substances for fentanyl and xylazine (popularly known as tranq), two dangerous adulterants that are exacerbating the already critical and growing opioid epidemic.

For example, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently reported that it had found the deadly combination of fentanyl and xylazine in nearly a quarter of drugs sampled from 48 out of 50 states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 2018 and 2021, deaths involving xylazine increased by 1,238%, leading the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy to designate fentanyl combined with xylazine as an emerging threat to the U.S.

Safety Strips Fentanyl Test Strip (FTS) ISO 13485 validated product, is an easy-to-use lateral flow immunoassay designed to swiftly detect potent synthetic opioids, including 3-Methyl Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, Butyryl Fentanyl, Carfentanil, Fentanyl, Furanyl Fentanyl, Ocfentanil, Remifentanil, Sufentanil, Valeryl Fentanyl, and p-Fluoro Fentanyl.

Recognizing that 75% (Drug Facilitated Sexual Assault) of all acquaintance rapes involve alcohol and/or drugs, and that drugs used in combination with alcohol can result in a loss of consciousness and the ability to consent, the company is committed to protecting individuals from drug-induced date rape by testing for substances such as GHB, Ketamine, and Rohypnol. The Safety Strips Xylazine Test Strip (XTS) can detect the presence of xylazine in various drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, across different forms such as pills, powder, and injectables.

To use the test, a small sample of the substance is mixed with water. The test strip is then dipped into the liquid for 15 seconds. After waiting approximately five minutes, the results can be read, offering a quick way to identify the presence of these dangerous adulterants. One line indicates fentanyl is present in the sample; two lines indicate a negative result. Test strips are the easiest, fastest, and most accurate way to detect ultra-low nanogram trace amounts of fentanyl or xylazine in powders, pills or injectables and can help prevent accidental overdoses.

About Safety Strips, Inc.

Safety Strips is your trusted partner in ensuring drug safety. We are dedicated to combating the growing opioid crisis by providing a reliable solution for detecting fentanyl in your supply. Our test strips are meticulously designed to detect a wide range of potent synthetic opioids, including 3-Methyl Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, Butyryl Fentanyl, Carfentanil, Fentanyl, Furanyl Fentanyl, Ocfentanil, Remifentanil, Sufentanil, Valeryl Fentanyl, and p-Fluoro Fentanyl. We understand the urgency of this issue and are proud to offer ISO 13485 certified test strips that are highly accurate.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.safetystrips.com/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

