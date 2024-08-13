Physitrack Plc: Champion Health Plus Unveils AI-Driven Musculoskeletal Care Platform Across the UK

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Innovative Platform Enhances Self-Management, Professional Care Escalation, and National Clinic Integration

Champion Health Plus, a division of Physitrack Plc, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge AI-driven musculoskeletal care platform, Nexa. This innovative platform offers self-triage, self-management, and seamless escalation to care professionals, providing comprehensive care through a national partner network of over 850 clinics across the United Kingdom.

Key Highlights:

AI-Driven Self-Triage and Self-Management: Empowering patients with advanced self-assessment tools and personalized care plans.

Professional Care Escalation: Facilitating timely access to virtual or physical consultations with healthcare professionals.

National Clinic Network: Leveraging a robust partnership network to deliver integrated care across the UK.

Economic Impact:

The introduction of this platform is projected to significantly enhance the revenue stream of Champion Health Plus. By expanding the use and scope of its national partnership network, which today accounts for roughly 30% of annual revenue, the operating margins are anticipated to continue to shift the operating margins of the business as it further expands beyond its own clinical care network.

Leadership Insights:

"The launch of Nexa is an exciting evolution for us," said Chris Bartlett, CEO of Champion Health Plus. "We can't wait to enhance revenue streams by offering more options for our corporate and self-pay customers and to roll this out nationally across the United Kingdom. We also look forward to exploring expansion opportunities in other regions where we are active within the Physitrack group, notably in the Champion Health wellness software ecosystem."

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack Plc, added, "It's amazing to see what we can achieve by leveraging the technology developed across our group of companies over the last decade. With the rapid acceleration enabled by AI technology and great entrepreneurship, I look forward to following this journey with Champion Health Plus as we embark on the next chapter with Nexa."

A video demonstrating Nexa's functionality is available at https://youtu.be/4syUEsXoRAM

About Champion Health Plus

Champion Health Plus, a division of Physitrack, specializes in innovative healthcare solutions, striving to improve patient outcomes through advanced technology and a dedicated network of professionals.

About Physitrack Plc

Physitrack Plc is a global leader in Digital Health, committed to leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth and enhance the quality of life for communities worldwide. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.



2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

