Physitrack PLC Announces CFO Maternity Leave and Interim Appointment

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) announces that Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Goodwin will be going on maternity leave starting April 1, 2025. During her leave, Matt Poulter, Deputy CFO and a key member of the Group Finance team for the past four years, will step in as Interim CFO.

Matt Poulter has played a pivotal role in Physitrack's financial leadership, bringing extensive experience and a deep understanding of the company's operations. His expertise ensures a seamless transition, maintaining the company's strong financial oversight.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-founder of Physitrack PLC, stated: "We are delighted for Charlotte as she embarks on this exciting chapter and wish her all the best. With Matt's experience and leadership, we are confident in the continued smooth execution of our financial and strategic objectives."

Physitrack PLC remains fully committed to its AI-led workflow innovation inititatives in the Finance team financial discipline and combined growth and profitability strategy, ensuring continuity and stability during this period.

A segment from Spotlight, Physitrack's own news outlet, featuring CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin, outlining the evolution of the Physitrack Finance function can be found here:

https://vimeo.com/1067881308/7faeac8289

