Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging gold assays results from its recent diamond drilling campaign at the Saddle Zone situated within the Company's Bullseye property. The latest assay data, received and verified from six additional drill holes, confirms multiple gold intercepts exceeding 10 g/t Au, correlating with the presence of visible gold ("VG") observed in the drill core.

The Saddle Zone is in the vicinity of the Company's drill hole # BE-23-028, near the Appleton Fault Zone (AFZ) in Central Newfoundland. In 2023, Exploits' drilling program intersected several clusters of quartz veining within an 18 metre interval of core (refer to hole # BE-23-028 assays within a news release dated August 14, 2023). The same quartz vein network appears to have been encountered again in several 2024 drill holes, including BE-24-015 with assay results showing 67.55 g/t Au over 3.30 metres (see news release July 15, 2024), as well as BE-24-016, BE-24-020, and BE-24-021, which were drilled northwest across the path of hole BE-23-028. Drill holes BE-24-018/019 were designed as short 'scout' holes testing a separate set of quartz veins to the east of the mineralized veins intersected in drill holes BE-23-015/016.

Highlights Include:

BE-24-021: Intersected 16.32 g/t Au over 0.65 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 171 m below surface. Intersected 4.80 g/t Au over 0.60 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 173 m below surface. Intersected 20.92 g/t Au over 0.60 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 178 m below surface. Visible gold noted.

BE-24-020: Intersected 3.12 g/t Au over 1.45 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 155 m below surface. Intersected 12.65 g/t Au over 1.30 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 252 m below surface. Visible gold noted. Including 20.67 g/t Au contribution from a 0.55 m sample

BE-24-016: Intersected 4.43 g/t Au over 0.80 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 93 m below surface. Intersected 1.48 g/t Au over 3.90 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 134 m below surface. Visible gold noted. Including 3.54 g/t Au contribution from a 0.55 m sample. Including 2.55 g/t Au contribution from a 0.60 m sample. Intersected 1.88 g/t Au over 1.30 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 138 m below surface. Including 2.59 g/t Au contribution from a 0.85 m sample.



Current interpretation of 2023-2024 logging observations and these assay results suggest that the Saddle zone remains open in all directions.

There are 3 drill holes left to be reported from this Phase 3 targeted drill program.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments, "We are very pleased that these new drill results extend our Saddle gold zone at depth and along strike from our initial results of 67.55 g/t gold over 3.3 metres. It was great to see visible gold in our core once again, this time leading to a pair of assays in the 20-gram range. We have three more drill holes to report for Phase 3 and are currently utilizing a downhole televiewer consultant to assist in designing follow up drill plans. With 10 kms of claims on the Appleton Fault Zone, a talented all local team based in historic Gander, Newfoundland (a 30-minute drive to our project), available infrastructure, well-funded and large supporting shareholders such as Eric Sprott and New Found Gold, our goal is to be the next large successful gold exploration company in the beautiful Province of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Photo A: Select core photos from drill holes BE-24-020 and BE-24-021.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/219748_c6d1661094061a45_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Plan map of Bullseye property; recent collars from Phase 3 drilling are shown in red; previously released drill-collars shown in white.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/219748_c6d1661094061a45_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Simplified cross section (looking north) of the Phase 3 drilling program undertaken at Bullseye. The plotted large discs with corresponding yellow text indicate assay values (Au g/t) from current release; white text are results from past 2024 releases. The smaller discs indicate previously released assay values encountered in drill hole BE-23-028. (*Previously reported Fire-Assay value in drill hole BE-24-014 returned Screen-Metallic over-limit analysis of 9.92 g/t Au / 0.60m).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/219748_c6d1661094061a45_004full.jpg

Table 1: Select drill core assays.

2024 Bullseye Drilling - Selected Assays Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vertical Depth (m) Below Surface Analysis Type Au Assay (ppb)* Au Assay (g/t) Au - Weighted Average Grade (g/t) * Comments BE-24-014 176.00 176.60 0.60 ~146m Screen-Met 9,922.00 9.92

Over-Limit Analysis (Fire Assay previously released) BE-24-016 89.00 90.00 1.00 ~75m Fire Assay 1,010.00 1.01



AND 102.65 103.40 0.75 ~86m Screen-Met 1,833.00 1.83



AND 112.50 113.30 0.80 ~93m Screen-Met 4,429.00 4.43



AND 156.60 157.00 0.40 ~125m Fire Assay 1,242.00 1.24 0.95 g/t Au / 1.55m

157.00 158.15 1.15 Fire Assay 844.00 0.84

AND 166.00 167.00 1.00 ~132m Screen-Met 1,259.00 1.26



AND 167.40 167.95 0.55 ~136m Screen-Met 3,542.00 3.54 1.48 g/t Au / 3.90m

167.95 168.40 0.45 Screen-Met 881.00 0.88

168.40 169.00 0.60 Screen-Met 2,551.00 2.55 VG Noted 169.00 169.75 0.75 Screen-Met 785.00 0.79

169.75 170.40 0.65 Screen-Met 944.00 0.94

170.40 171.30 0.90 Screen-Met 766.00 0.77

AND 173.70 174.55 0.85 ~138m Screen-Met 2,593.00 2.59 1.88 g/t Au / 1.30m

174.55 175.00 0.45 Screen-Met 529.00 0.53

BE-24-017 262.80 263.80 1.00 ~200m Screen-Met 1,744.00 1.74 1.20 g/t Au / 1.90m

263.80 264.70 0.90 Screen-Met 595.00 0.60

BE-24-018















NSV BE-24-019















NSV BE-24-020 161.15 162.00 0.85 ~124m Screen-Met 2,916.00 2.92 1.92 g/t Au / 1.95m VG Noted 162.00 163.10 1.10 Screen-Met 1,142.00 1.14

AND 194.25 195.20 0.95 ~146m Screen-Met 796.00 0.80



AND 207.95 209.40 1.45 ~155m Screen-Met 3,115.00 3.12



AND 349.45 350.00 0.55 ~246m Screen-Met 2,231.00 2.23



AND 355.20 356.00 0.80 ~251m Screen-Met 564.00 0.56



AND 356.70 357.25 0.55 ~252m Screen-Met 20,666.00 20.67 12.65 g/t Au/ 1.30m VG Noted 357.25 358.00 0.75 Screen-Met 6,770.00 6.77

BE-24-021 173.80 174.20 0.40 ~119m Fire Assay 1,469.00 1.47



AND 177.90 178.30 0.40 ~122m Fire Assay 1,838.00 1.84



AND 251.80 252.45 0.65 ~171m Fire Assay 16,320.00 16.32

Pending Over-Limit Analysis AND 253.25 253.85 0.60 ~173m Fire Assay 4,803.00 4.80



AND 262.40 263.20 0.80 ~176m Fire Assay 971.00 0.97



AND 263.80 264.40 0.60 ~178m Screen-Met 20,920.00 20.92

VG Noted AND 267.20 268.00 0.80 ~180m Screen-Met 1,814.00 1.81



*Assays reported direct from lab certificate. Screen-Met samples are 'Weighted Averaged ppb' as calculated from lab **All intersections are core intervals and do not represent true thickness

Table 2: Drill collar data.

Bullseye - Collar Information for Reported Drill Holes Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) BE-24-016 659746 5430538 49 270 -49 300 BE-24-017 659783 5430453 59 300 -59 355 BE-24-018 659785 5430464 58 130 -58 52 BE-24-019 659785 5430464 58 130 -58 61 BE-24-020 659788 5430454 47 315 -47 367 BE-24-021 659794 5430526 55 270 -55 301 Coordinates Reported in NAD-83

Bullseye Gold Property

The Bullseye claims were staked by Exploits in September 2022 and are contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project. The claims are considered by the Company's geologists to be highly prospective because they directly overlay a 1,200 by 800 m segment of the AFZ and its related splay structures.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All prospective NQ core is logged and delineated for sampling by an Exploits' professional geologist. The core is subsequently halved by a diamond-bladed core saw by the Company's technicians with one half being placed in a bag with a unique sample identification. The remaining half core is retained within the Company's secure storage facility in Gander, NL. Sample bags are sealed and then shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at defined intervals following the Company's QA/QC documented procedures, representing approximately 5% of all samples sent for assaying. All core samples are currently analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish (Au-FAA 30 ppb process) and/or a four-acid digestion followed by multi-element ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 10.0 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Metallic screen assays are reported as 'Weighted Averaged ppb' directly calculated from the lab.

