Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced upgrades to its existing SmartCV job platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with popular dating application user experiences to make job searching and matching more intuitive for newcomers to Canada. Currently in beta testing, users can swipe through job listings, auto-apply to multiple positions with a single click and track the status of applications in a central dashboard. SmartCV is CanPR's comprehensive platform designed to help job seekers transition smoothly into the Canadian market.

Canada has tremendous appeal as an immigration destination with hundreds of thousands of newcomers choosing Canada as their new home each year since 2000[1]. More recently, there's been a surge of entrants with the federal government setting aggressive targets; adding more than one million newcomers through 2026[2].

However, labour mismatching and skills shortages persist. CanPR's updated SmartCV addresses this challenge by giving immigrants an opportunity to explore work options and connect with industry mentors to better understand the domestic job market before starting the immigration application process. Additionally, newcomers benefit from individualized training and coaching, to help newcomers prepare for, and refine interview skills to boost confidence when applying for roles, while AI-powered services help ensure resumes and cover letters meet Canadian standards. This combination of job discovery and application refinement is meant to align skilled immigrants with employment prospects.

"The upgrades to SmartCV showcase our commitment to simplifying immigration services for newcomers by deploying technology in innovative ways that streamline processes and improve outcomes," said Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO, CanPR, "We drew inspiration from popular dating applications which have transformed how people meet and applied a job application lens to improve how newcomers search, apply and prepare for potential placements. This result is a totally new experience that is easy to use while offering robust employment resources to help immigrants find employment in Canada."

SMARTCV UPGRADES AND NEW FEATURES:

AI Resume Builder: users are guided through an intuitive interface to input pertinent employment and job skills information. Once complete, AI generates a polished, professional resume tailored to specific roles.

Human Resources Consulting Services: HR consultants review resumes for an extra layer of refinement and conduct mock interviews to improve presentation skills.

Mentor Connection: newcomers can accelerate their careers by connecting with experienced professionals who provide valuable context and insights into the Canadian job market including industry trends, employment search strategies and networking opportunities.

SmartCV Tailored Sessions: Three streams help educate immigrants on popular industries and in-demand skills, interview preparation specific to identified roles, and strategies to improve candidate discoverability including how to use social media, professional networking and an introduction to the CanConnect program.

IELTS / PTE Training Support: helps newcomers meet English language proficiency requirements for immigration with assessments, practice materials, expert guidance, and mock tests to improve language skills and test performance. Strong scores are critical for visa applications, permanent residency, professional, and academic requirements.

French Language Training Support: boosts bilingualism through personalized lessons, practice exercises, and expert feedback to help immigrants achieve high proficiency levels in French.

Other Course Offerings: Business presentation training, business communications skills development and courses on workplace etiquette and effective communication help newcomers prepare for and meet employer expectations.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs.

