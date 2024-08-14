

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that together have an approximately 11% economic interest in Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV), said that it plans to nominate ten candidates to the airline's Board.



Elliott noted that it has previously called for three steps to put Southwest on the path to restoring its industry-leading position: reconstituting the Board; installing new leadership; and conducting a comprehensive business review. Today's announcement represents a key step toward implementing the urgent changes needed at Southwest.



The final group of Board candidates includes four former airline Chief Executive officers and Deputy Chief Executive officers and six Candidates with complementary expertise in technology, hospitality, consumer-focused businesses, labor relations and regulatory oversight, including experience leading organizational change in the areas, Elliott said.



