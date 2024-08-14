

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) reported that its adjusted group net income for the first six months of 2024 declined to around 1.8 billion euros from 2.3 billion euros in the prior year.



Adjusted group EBITDA for the period was about 4.9 billion euros compared to 5.7 billion euros in the previous year.



The company affirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. It continues to project adjusted Group EBITDA to be in the range of 8.8 billion euros - 9.0 billion euros and adjusted group net income of 2.8 billion euros - 3.0 billion euros. This corresponds to earnings per share of 1.07 euros to 1.15 euros.



E.ON plans to invest a total of 42 billion euros in the energy transition through 2028. The focus will be on its Energy Networks business, in which it plans to invest 34 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX