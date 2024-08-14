

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S (SDFG) posted a second quarter loss after tax and non-controlling interests of 6.1 million euros compared to a loss of 45.3 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.03 euros compared to a loss of 0.24 euros. Group profit after tax adjusted for changes in the fair value of derivatives was 6.5 million euros, compared with a loss of 54.9 million euros. Adjusted profit per share was 0.04 euros compared to a loss of 0.29 euros. Operating earnings EBITDA increased to 128 million euros from 24 million euros, a year ago.



Second quarter revenues were 873.8 million euros, compared to 825.8 million euros, prior year.



For 2024, K+S now expects operating earnings EBITDA to range between 530 million euros and 620 million euros. Previous outlook was 500 million euros to 650 million euros.



