C4 Therapeutics, Inc.: C4 Therapeutics Announces European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Changed the Previously Accepted CFT1946 Preliminary Phase 1 Abstract to a Proffered Paper Presentation

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced the ESMO Congress decided to move C4T's previously accepted preliminary monotherapy Phase 1 abstract for CFT1946, a novel BiDAC degrader in mutant BRAF V600 solid tumors, to an oral presentation. This oral presentation session at the ESMO Congress 2024 is scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2024, at 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm CEST. Additionally, C4T announced it will host an investor webcast on Friday, September 13, 2024.



Updated Details for ESMO Congress 2024 Presentation

Title: Preliminary Results from a Phase 1 Study of CFT1946, a Novel BiDAC Degrader in Mutant BRAF V600 Solid Tumors

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, September 13, 2024, 4:00 - 5:30 pm CEST

Final Publication Number: 612O

Presenter: Maria Vieito, M.D., Msc (Barcelona, Spain)

C4T Webcast for Analysts and Investors

C4T will host an investor webcast on Friday, September 13, 2024 to discuss the CFT1946 monotherapy data from ongoing CFT1946 Phase 1 trial in BRAF V600 solid tumors. The time of the webcast and access information will be shared closer to the webcast event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com .

About CFT1946

CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader designed to be potent and selective against BRAF V600X mutant targets. In preclinical studies, CFT1946 is active in vivo and in vitro in models with BRAF V600E driven disease and in models resistant to BRAF inhibitors. CFT1946 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in BRAF V600X mutant solid tumors including colorectal cancer, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. More information about this trial may be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT05668585).

