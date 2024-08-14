Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.: Aquestive Therapeutics Comments on Recent FDA Approval of Non-Injection-Based Epinephrine Product for the Treatment of Anaphylaxis and Reiterates Expected Timing for NDA Filing of Anaphylm

Applauds first FDA approval of non-injection-based epinephrine device

Reiterates expected timing for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (epinephrine) Sublingual Film to the FDA in the first quarter of 2025

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today commented on the approval of a non-injection-based device for delivery of epinephrine for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Use of epinephrine for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, has been in needle-based form since its original U.S. FDA approval in 1939," said Daniel Barber, President & Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. "We are excited to see the FDA's recent approval of an alternative non-injection-based device form of epinephrine. Literature and patient surveys indicate that adherence and compliance will likely improve as products become less invasive, easier to carry, easier to use, and easier to fit into daily life. We look forward to seeing more products in the hands of patients, including our lead pipeline program, Anaphylm (epinephrine) Sublingual Film, if approved by the FDA. Anaphylm is in late-stage development and has the potential to be the first and only oral epinephrine product for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis."

"As both a clinician and a food allergy patient, I recognize the critical role needle-free epinephrine delivery methods play in reducing injection hesitancy, which can delay life-saving treatment during anaphylaxis," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education). "At FARE, we are dedicated to driving innovation in the food allergy space and are encouraged by FDA approval of the first alternate treatment for anaphylaxis. The community is eager for more options and improved access to care, and we look forward to seeing additional life-saving epinephrine delivery methods for food allergy patients."

"I am pleased to see the first non-needle form of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis get approved by the FDA," said John Oppenheimer, MD, Director of Clinical Research at Pulmonary and Allergy Associates as well as Clinical Professor of Medicine at UMDNJ-Rutgers, "I am also excited to see further innovation coming for patients with anaphylaxis. It is critical that patients receive epinephrine quickly and to do so they need to have the medication with them and be able to take it when needed without barriers which can include fear of needles."

Aquestive is currently conducting its remaining supportive study for Anaphylm, the oral allergy syndrome (OAS) challenge study, which is expected to be completed late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2024. The Company is reiterating its guidance of initiating a full product launch of Anaphylm, if approved by the FDA, at the end of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026. This is based on completing an NDA submission with the FDA in the first quarter of 2025.

About Anaphylm

Anaphylm is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug candidate product administered as a sublingual film for the rapid delivery of epinephrine. The product is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. The tradename "Anaphylm" has been conditionally approved by the FDA. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About Aquestive

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients' problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world, and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis and an earlier stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel for various dermatology conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

