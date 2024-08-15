Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted a total of 1,237,500 stock options (the "Options") under its stock option plan to certain directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.48 per common share in the capital of the Company ("Share").. The Options will fully vest immediately upon grant and will expire on August 13, 2027.

The Company will also issue a total of 1,486,250 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company under its Equity Incentive Plan in respect of Q3 F2024, Q4 F2024, Q1 F2025 director fees, as well as annual equity incentives to certain officers of the company. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one Share.

About CanPR

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CANPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada.

Currently, the Company's platform has over 800,000 app installs. For more information on CANPR, visit www.canpr.io.

