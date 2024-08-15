

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Encavis AG (ECV.DE), a German renewable energy producer, reported that its operating adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or operating EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was 126.1 million euros, a significant decrease of about 25.6 million euros or 17% from the prior year.



Operating adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) for the first half of 2024 were 65.3 million euros, a significant decrease of approximately 28.2 million euros or 30% from the prior year.



Net operating revenue for the first half of 2024 were about 205.0 million euros, down 9% from the prior year.



The company reaffirmed the operational guidance for 2024 and expects only a slight decrease in key operating metrics, excluding costs of the Elbe/KKR project, in fiscal year 2024.



