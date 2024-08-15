Das Instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2024

The instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2024



Das Instrument 70R DK0061549052 MAPSPEOPLE A/S DK-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2024

The instrument 70R DK0061549052 MAPSPEOPLE A/S DK-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2024



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2024

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2024



Das Instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2024

The instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2024



Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2024

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2024