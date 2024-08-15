CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning solution earns top distinction four years in a row

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been named Leader for the fourth consecutive year in theNucleus Research Supply Chain Planning (SCP) Technology Value Matrix. The report recognizes the finance-forward CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning solution for integrating supply chain, financial and operational data to expedite and improve company-wide planning.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said: Wolters Kluwer's repeated Leader rankings in the Nucleus Research SCP Technology Value Matrixdemonstrate our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform enhances organizational visibility into supply chain, financial and operational data in a way that optimizes even the most intricate operations, while better positioning corporate functions to collaboratively drive the strategic direction of the enterprise."

For 2024, Nucleus Research highlighted new CCH Tagetik capabilities in AI and machine learning, including Objective AI for AI Automapping, AI Anomaly Detection, and AI Driver-Based Analysis, which empower users to collect, validate, categorize and govern massive datasets to support extended planning. This year's report also recognized new CCH Tagetik capabilities in integrated business planning for consumer-packaged goods, including support for promotional planning. Nucleus Research also ranked Wolters Kluwer as a Leader in its 2024 CPM Technology Value Matrix, issued earlier this year.

Charles Brennan, Senior Analyst, Nucleus Research, said:

Many businesses struggle to manage their vast amounts of data effectively. Organizations need a supply chain planning tool to analyze and integrate this data for better decision-making and cost reduction. Nucleus Research found that Wolters Kluwer's investments in AI, machine learning, and integrated business planning help customers using CCH Tagetik manage large data sets and improve company-wide planning, resulting in improved ROI.

Nucleus Research evaluates corporate performance management (CPM) vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product's capabilities. Learn more about the Nucleus Research analysis here

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815472922/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com