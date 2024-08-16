Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWU5 | ISIN: CA9899303007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZTEST ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZTEST ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Grant Of Stock Options

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that it has granted 800,000 stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, exercisable at $0.30 per share for 5 years vesting as to 50% after 6 months and the balance after 1 year.

The Company also wishes to announce that Derrick Strickland has resigned as a director of the Company. Dave Barnett has been appointed to the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Strickland. Steve Smith, President and CEO of the Company, stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Derrick for his service to the Company as a director and wish him the best in his future endeavours".

ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials management and Testing services. Permatech operates from a 21,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract manufacturer of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.