ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Announces Grant Of Stock Options

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that it has granted 800,000 stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, exercisable at $0.30 per share for 5 years vesting as to 50% after 6 months and the balance after 1 year.

The Company also wishes to announce that Derrick Strickland has resigned as a director of the Company. Dave Barnett has been appointed to the Audit Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Strickland. Steve Smith, President and CEO of the Company, stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Derrick for his service to the Company as a director and wish him the best in his future endeavours".

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials management and Testing services. Permatech operates from a 21,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract manufacturer of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

