Cytta Corp. Announces Additional Purchase Orders for CyttaCOMMS from Multiple Florida Police Departments

Over 80 Police Departments Now Conducting Live Operational Trials With Cytta COMMS 3.0 Streaming Software

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in real-time communication and data streaming solutions, is thrilled to announce a major breakthrough with the signing of new purchase orders for CyttaCOMMS from five additional Florida police departments: Winter Haven PD, Zephyrhills PD, North Port PD, Sanford PD, and Ocala PD. This incredible momentum, over the last two months, brings our total to 10 police departments, now harnessing the power of CyttaCOMMS 3.0. These results from the 80+ agencies currently in free trials, is a testament to our transformative impact on law enforcement operations

The extraordinary adoption rate of CyttaCOMMS 3.0 after their free trial, is a game-changer for bringing Cytta's technology to public safety. Our technology is redefining how police departments communicate and respond to emergencies, providing them with secure, real-time video and data streaming that dramatically improves situational awareness and operational effectiveness. The enthusiasm among these departments is palpable, as they recognize the life-saving potential of integrating CyttaCOMMS into their daily operations.

"We couldn't be more excited about the positive feedback we're receiving from the departments that have already implemented CyttaCOMMS," said Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp. "They're experiencing firsthand how our technology enhances their ability to protect and serve their communities. This excitement fuels our commitment to delivering unparalleled support to our new customers, ensuring they maximize the benefits of CyttaCOMMS in every situation."

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Cytta Corp. is also celebrating a successful national advertising campaign for CyttaAIR, our cutting-edge integrated drone hardware and software solutions. The response has been overwhelming, with commercial drone pilots from coast to coast registering for free trials. This wave of interest underscores the industry's recognition of CyttaAIR as a revolutionary tool for secure, real-time video streaming in drone operations. The market's reaction further validates Cytta Corp.'s position as a leader in both public safety technology and the broader drone industry.

As CyttaCOMMS and CyttaAIR continue to gain traction, investors can take confidence in Cytta Corp.'s robust growth trajectory and the significant market opportunities ahead. The expanding adoption of our solutions by law enforcement and commercial operators alike signals a bright future, filled with innovation and success.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency responders. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

For more information about Cytta Corp and our groundbreaking technology solutions, please visit www.cytta.com.

