Cytta Corp. Appoints National Sales Director From its Deep Board of Advisor Bench

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of a National Sales Director, Mr. Stuart Brame. Mr. Brame will take overall charge of the Company's sales program to the Law Enforcement market initially and industrial markets as we progress. Cytta Corp is now introducing a traditional human-based approach to correlating and coordinating our national CyttaCOMMS sales program led by Mr. Brame.

Mr. Brame's team will utilize all the accumulated internal data and industry acceptance of its core CyttaCOMMS technology received during the initial program initiative. Mr. Brame and his sales team will be laser focused on developing a systematic approach to turn all interested law enforcement organizations into formal licensed users of CyttaCOMMS.

Mr. Brame plans to develop a unified national sales team that can best monetize all the data collected achieved through product demonstrations and industry trials in our online beta program. Mr. Brame's sales team will be expanded with the addition of other senior sales professionals to pursue all identified sales targets amassed through our previous aggressive online approach. They will also be interacting directly with customers and collecting customers' responses to our technology and how it is best utilized within their appropriate departments. Mr. Brame will also be personally available to discuss all these matters with our shareholders, investors as well as our customers. Mr. Brame may be contacted directly at 888-489-5811 or at SBrame@cytta.com.

Mr. Brame, Cytta's National Sales Director stated that, "Over the last year, Cytta Corp. has uniquely established a comprehensive campaign through social media and product advertising that delivered industry acceptance and an exciting response to the CyttaCOMMS product." Mr. Brame further stated, "The CyttaCOMMS beta rollout has achieved a very positive reaction within our nation's police forces, especially in Florida and Texas where my sales team will initially be concentrating. Ultimately my mission is to build a sustainable sales foundation that morphs into a fully interactive national sales program through an aggressive to campaign to deliver our products to meet the known market needs that we have identified."

Mr. Brame has 40 years of domestic and international marketing, sales and managerial experience with various technology companies and has worked extensively in the areas of product sales and marketing, corporate development and financial structuring. Mr. Brame has developed a worldwide network that will assist in the long-term positioning and sales, marketing and business development of Cytta. In addition to being a valued Advisor to Cytta for over a decade, Mr. Brame worked directly on Cytta's remote medical monitoring "DoctorDirect" and "EvrCare" projects in 2014/2015. Recently he was responsible for delineating the proposed sales and marketing strategy for CyttaCOMMS into the Oil and Gas industry which will now be implemented, after the First Responder market.

Additionally, the Company reports that the Webinar/Podcast scheduled for March 28th, 2025, will be cancelled. Company management is currently switching from Zoom to our own CyttaCOMMS broadcast system. Until completed, we will rely upon our formal News Releases and a Shareholder Newsletter to our mailing list to share information when warranted.

