Cytta Corp.: SAFETY REVOLUTION! Cytta and bSafe Join Forces to Unleash Next-Gen Emergency Response Technology Across America

Get ready for a seismic shift in safety and security! Cytta Corp.(OTCQB:CYCA), the visionary developer behind cutting-edge solutions like CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES, and bSafe Technology Inc., the global powerhouse transforming personal safety with its state-of-the-art emergency platform, have forged a strategic marketing alliance. The mission? To unleash bSafe's market-ready, voice-activated SOS app within Cytta's dynamic CyttaCOMMS ecosystem, and redefine emergency response across the entire United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ou5mW_WJL78

Imagine this: A world where help is just a voice command away, where first responders have eyes on the ground and in the sky, and where every American can feel truly secure. That's the promise of this game-changing partnership.

Ditch the Delays, Embrace Real-Time Rescue!

Traditional emergency response is plagued by agonizing delays, fuzzy location data, and a frustrating lack of real-time intel. Cytta and bSafe are tearing down those barriers. Their integrated streaming solution is a lifeline, connecting people in crisis with those who can save them, in a heartbeat.

What's the secret sauce in the apps? Prepare for these innovations:

Voice-Activated SOS: Help is hands-free! Even if you can't reach your phone, your voice can trigger immediate assistance.

Pinpoint GPS Tracking: Responders know exactly where you are, tracking your every move with laser-like accuracy.

Live Audio & Video Streaming: Imagine first responders with real-time eyes and ears on the scene. That's the power of this integration, giving them the situational awareness to make split-second, life-saving decisions. bSafe brings you inside the incident, while Cytta's tech brings law enforcement and adds the view from drones and body cams!

Two-Way Communication: No more shouting into the void! Direct communication with loved ones and responders ensures clear information and crucial instructions.

Automatic Recording: Every interaction is captured, providing an invaluable record for evidence and analysis.

bSafe Bluetooth Emergency Button: A wearable lifeline! A simple button press on a wristband activates an SOS and starts recording, adding a critical layer of protection.

Seamless Integration: This system plays well with others! API integration allows alarm centers and existing emergency systems to join the revolution.

These aren't just app features; they're lifesavers, designed to slash response times and dramatically improve outcomes.

Leadership Speaks Out:

"Integrating our personal safety solutions with Cytta's cutting-edge technology lets us give the US market a system that tackles the critical safety and security needs of individuals and first responders," says Rich Larsen, CEO of bSafe Technology Inc. "Together, we're not just setting a new standard; we're ensuring that no one ever has to 'walk alone'."

"Our partnership with bSafe is a giant leap forward in emergency response," declares Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "By combining our upgraded CyttaCOMMS 2.0 platform with bSafe's market-ready voice-activated SOS app and live streaming, we're arming law enforcement and the American public with game-changing tools. These tools will save lives and make our communities safer. We're thrilled to join forces with the talented bSafe team on this vital mission."

Safety for Everyone, Everywhere

This isn't just about tech; it's about people. This partnership is a direct response to the urgent need for better safety solutions in schools, workplaces, public spaces - everywhere.

The Cytta/bSafe App Advantage:

Lightning-Fast Deployment: Forget agonizing minutes - response is now measured in seconds , with immediate visual assessment.

Total Coverage: A 360-degree view of emergencies, combining ground-level data with aerial surveillance.

Unbreakable Scalability: From small businesses to sprawling enterprises, this system grows with you.

Proven in the Field, Ready for the Nation

Rigorous testing with law enforcement and the public in Florida and Texas has delivered resounding proof: this system is effective, reliable, and ready to roll. Cytta Corp and bSafe Technology Inc. are now poised to expand their reach, bringing this integrated solution to law enforcement and the American public nationwide.

This collaboration is just the beginning. Cytta and bSafe are united in a relentless pursuit of innovation, driven by a shared vision: to "Make America Safe Again."

About bSafe Technology Inc.

bSafe Technology Inc. specializes bridging personal and public safety offering next generation emergency alert and response technology designed to prevent, handle and document incidents and is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

bSafe's mission is to make the world a safer place by delivering scalable, cost-effective, and cutting-edge safety solutions - ensuring that individuals, businesses, and communities have the fastest and most reliable emergency response solutions at their fingertips.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in developing and commercializing cutting-edge safety and security solutions, including CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES. Cytta's proprietary innovations redefine real-time intelligence, data security, and mission-critical communications for industries spanning defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations.

Through Cytta Labs, their venture studio, Cytta incubates, accelerates, combines, and spins out breakthrough technologies, transforming them into high-growth ventures. By seamlessly integrating proprietary product development, venture acceleration (like the bSafe partnership), and structured exit strategies, Cytta Corp is revolutionizing the future of safety, security, and intelligence on a global scale. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

