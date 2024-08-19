JDC Group's (JDC's) H124 results were strong, with organic revenue growth close to 20% and an EBITDA margin of 6.5% (H123: 6%). Management reiterated its FY24 guidance of €205-220m of revenue and €14.5-16m for EBITDA. Given JDC's H124 performance, we have increased our estimates to the high end of the range. With an FY25e EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.9x (based on our estimates), we believe our valuation is undemanding, certainly compared to platform peers. Our discounted cash flow (DCF) values JDC at €38.20 per share (€34.04/share previously).

