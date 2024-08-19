

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raspberry Pi 5 is now available with 2GB configuration for $50, Raspberry Pi Foundation CEO Eben Upton announced in a blog post.



'In many ways, this is the product that finally delivered on the original Raspberry Pi dream: an affordable general-purpose desktop computer, indistinguishable from a traditional PC for most users, and bundled with all the tools and collateral required for a beginner to go from 'hello, world' to a career in engineering,' Upton wrote.



Raspberry Pi 5 is built on a cost-optimized D0 stepping of the BCM2712 application processor. It is 150 times as powerful as the original Raspberry Pi, which was launched in 2012.



'From the perspective of a Raspberry Pi user, it is functionally identical to its predecessor: the same fast quad-core processor; the same multimedia capabilities; and the same PCI Express bus that has proven to be one of the most exciting features of the Raspberry Pi 5 platform,' Upton continued.



'However, it is cheaper to make, and so is available to us at somewhat lower cost. And this, combined with the savings from halving the memory capacity, has allowed us to take $10 out of the cost of the finished product.'



