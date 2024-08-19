

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular iPad app Procreate has taken a firm stand against artificial intelligence, pledging not to incorporate any generative AI features into its products.



'We're never going there. Creativity is made, not generated,' the company said in a post on X/Twitter.



The announcement coincides with the introduction of a new page on its website, emphasizing its commitment to keeping its tools AI-free.



'Generative AI is ripping the humanity out of things. Built on a foundation of theft, the technology is steering us toward a barren future. We think machine learning is a compelling technology with a lot of merit, but the path generative AI is on is wrong for us,' the company website declares.



'We're here for the humans. We're not chasing a technology that is a moral threat to our greatest jewel: human creativity. In this technological rush, this might make us an exception or seem at risk of being left behind. But we see this road less travelled as the more exciting and fruitful one for our community.'



Procreate CEO James Cuda reinforced the company's stance in a video, assuring that 'our products are always designed and developed with the idea that a human will be creating something.'



The decision was widely praised by many digital creative artists on the social media.



