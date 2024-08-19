Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has retained Aktiencheck.de AG and its principal, Stefan Lindam, both arm's length parties to the Company, to assist with an initial European marketing awareness program (the "Program"). The engagement includes up to 20 editorial write-ups, standalone email marketing campaign distribution of the editorial write-ups to opt-in email-addresses of active investors, targeted distribution of the editorial reports to active investors, distribution of the editorial write-ups via social media to active financial investors, and distribution of the editorial write-ups via the aktiencheck.de website.

The Program is anticipated to commence on August 19, 2024 and will run for up to 12 months. The cost of the engagement is EUR 100,000, payable in four equal instalments of EUR 25,000 over a four-month period. No shares or options were issued to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of this engagement.

The principal of Aktiencheck.de AG is Stefan Lindam of Bahnhofstraße 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland. Mr. Lindam's email is stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de and main contact number is +49 2661 9890020. Aktiencheck.de AG and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Energy Plug or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest.

