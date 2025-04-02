Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Atlas Strategic Advisors Inc. ("Atlas"), a leading government relations and strategic advisory firm, as its strategic advisors.

Cody Mallette, Managing Director of Atlas, brings extensive experience in government relations, regulatory affairs, and strategic advisory, having held senior positions in the Office of the Premier of Ontario. In his role at Atlas, Mr. Mallette has advised some of Canada's largest corporate and institutional clients on navigating government policy, regulatory frameworks, and market access strategies. As Managing Director, Mr. Mallette helps lead a team specializing in strategic engagement with all levels of government to support business growth and the development of public policy.

Under the terms of the engagement, the Company has granted an aggregate 600,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Cody Mallette and to Atlas directly. The RSUs are valid for a 5-year term and vest upon certain milestones which align with the long-term interests of the Company's growth objectives.

"We are excited to welcome Atlas Strategic Advisors and Cody Mallette as our strategic advisors," said Paul Dickson, CEO of the Company. "Their expertise in navigating government and regulatory landscapes will be invaluable as we advance our corporate initiatives and market positioning."

The engagement with Atlas reflects the Company's commitment to strengthening its strategic and regulatory positioning in key markets, supporting long-term shareholder value.

Equity Grants

The Company has further granted an additional aggregate amount of 1,100,000 RSUs to consultants of the Company and an aggregate 1,500,000 stock options of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain officers and consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a 5-year term and vest upon certain milestones which align with the Company's growth objectives. 500,000 Options are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share and 1,000,000 Options are exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share. The RSUs and Options are granted and governed by the Company' RSU and Stock Option Plans, approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on March 17, 2025. The RSUs and Options are subject to a statutory hold period of four month and one day in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

Warrant Amendment

Further, the Company shall amend certain common share purchase warrants originally issued by way of acquisition of a 100% interest in True North Battery Storage Corp. (the "Amendment").

The Amendment consists of an aggregate 7,800,000 warrants issued on September 14, 2023, having an exercise price of $0.10, whereby the expiry date of the warrants will be extended one additional year from September 14, 2025 to September 14, 2026. The exercise price shall remain the same.

The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates pursuant to the Amendment unless requested by the relevant holders. The Amendment remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

About Atlas Strategic Advisors

Atlas Strategic Advisors is a boutique government relations and strategic advisory firm specializing in policy, regulatory strategy, and corporate engagement. Atlas provides strategic counsel to corporations, industry associations, and institutional clients, helping them navigate government policy, regulatory frameworks, and business development opportunities.

