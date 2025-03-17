Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Hudson as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Hudson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 26 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting, corporate finance, risk management, financial audit and corporate governance, serving a range of industries, including mining and exploration, oil and gas, cannabis, manufacturing and retail, and not-for-profit.

Ms. Hudson holds a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters of Accounting from the University of Waterloo and has served as CFO, and consulted for, a number of publicly-listed resource companies with projects in North and South America and across Europe.

The Company would like to thank outgoing CFO, Connie Hang, for her service to the Company and wishes her all the best in future endevours.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244935

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.