Complementary Webinar Explores How Business Leaders Can Utilize Digital Twins

"Digital Twins are a hub for digital transformation. Jim Furr, North Wind Group's CIO and President/General Manager of their IT/Cyber business line and his team transformed the corporate decision-making culture," voiced Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Using our edgeCore platform, Jim Furr's team unites and delivers data in real-time to make better and faster data-driven business decisions. By integrating edgeCore data connections into the daily workflow of enterprise business processes, North Wind Group reduces time-to-execute and unnecessary double/triple entries while increasing accuracy and access."

According to the abstract for the Gartner webinar, which requires a business email to review on demand, "Leading enterprises innovating with digital twins contribute to process improvements, enhance business visibility and drive revenue."

Jim Barrett added, "Al Velosa, Gartner VP Analyst, does a tremendous job explaining cultural resistance and how to navigate this challenge that threatens success. What impressed me was the ability to walk away from this session with answers to vital questions and a copy of the research slides and recommended actions to achieve goals."

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

