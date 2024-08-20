

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L), an engineering services provider, on Tuesday reported first-half revenue of $2.820 billion, down from last year's $2.986 billion.



This reflects a lower revenue in projects given lower pass-through activity, the company's strategic shift away from EPC, and weakness in its minerals business.



Adjusted EBITDA improved to $218.7 million from previous year's $201.7 million.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for high single digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, before the impact of disposals.



